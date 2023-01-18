‘Panera, count your days’: Customer receives cup of ‘plain a** broth’ for $7 instead of soup

Panera has previously been slammed for serving “glorified hospital food” and now a TikToker us going viral after slamming a franchise location for its pricing of a cup of soup, which turned out to be plain broth.

A TikToker who goes by DaLayna (@dalaynarenee) on the popular social media platform said that she was charged $7.45 for the item, and she didn’t sound too happy about it either.

“Panera, count your days bitch,” the TikToker says in a voice-over with a high-pitched audio filter. “I know I did not pay $7 and forty fucking cents for a cup of plain ass broth.”

In the clip, DaLayna fishes through the soup with her spoon, looking for any other ingredients.

The Daily Dot has reached out to DaLayna via TikTok comment and Panera via email for further information.

There were a number of other users on the application who expressed they didn’t feel like purchasing meals from the chain was worth the money they were being charged.

“Literally buy progreso. It’s fire. Panera is overpriced,” one penned.

“I heard someone say that Panera is like over priced cafeteria food and I haven’t seen it the same since,” another wrote.

“Panera: hope youre excited….. FOR NOTHING,” a further user remarked.

One user also thought that the takeout portions offered by the franchise were lacking. They wrote, “Panera is the worst!! When you get it to go, the portions are soooo small.”

But there were some customers of the franchise that thought there were some menu items that were worth it. “I only get half sandwiches or bagels from there everything else is a rip off,” one user stated.

Comparably aggregated 477 votes from various Panera customers, who overall ranked the company 3 out of 5 stars when it comes to customer satisfaction. A 2017 QSR Magazine article stated that a study conducted on multiple fast-casual chains named Panera as the number one brand when it came to consumer loyalty, with Culver’s and In-N-Out not trailing far behind.

The chain has been blasted for its food offerings in the past, with viral clips from employees showing how certain meals were prepared, drawing ire from some Panera customers online. One 2019 video that was disseminated widely on the internet shows how the eatery’s macaroni and cheese was made.