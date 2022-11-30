‘No money is worth the stress from that job’: In-N-Out Burger worker finds out employees are getting $2 raise after quitting

An In-N-Out Burger worker went viral on TikTok after sharing her discovery that employees will be receiving a $2 hourly raise—after she had already quit.
In the clip, user @celvil711 as she films herself laughing in her In-N-Out uniform, over a popular audio of creator Brittany Broski laughing. The text overlay reads, “me deciding to quit.”
Her face then drops, flipping the camera around to reveal a poster detailing the employee raises. The text overlay reads, “we get a $2 raise,” as the audio plays the Apple Pay ‘ding.’
The poster explains that the new starting pay for In-N-Out workers is $19 an hour, increasing $2 from the previous starting pay of $17 an hour. The sheet states that the raise applies for employees of all pay rates, the highest making up to $23 an hour. The new pay goes into effect Dec. 12.
The content creator expresses her disappointment with her decision in the caption. “Y’all I’m gonna start making $20 and then leave for an internship that starts at $14,” she wrote. The TikToker did not share what state she was employed in.
@celvil711 yall I'm gonna start making $20 and then leave for an internship that starts at $14 😭 #innout #wageincrease #fastfood #work #fyp ♬ apple pay w brittany laugh – requiem for a meme
The video has garnered over 244,000 views as of Tuesday, with viewers arguing that no amount of money is worth comprising your mental health.
“Girl I left after working there for 3 years, the money was never worth the abuse,” one viewer wrote.
“i chose peace and left no matter how good the pay was starting to get,” a second said.
“I just quit no money is worth the stress from that job,” a third echoed.
Others expressed their shock at the new wages for In-N-Out employees, claiming they are paid less in their respective fields.
“Me, a pharm tech making 16/hr at ur local ghetto busy pharmacy w no honored breaks we have to ask for them,” one shared.
“Work at a homeless shelter making 17$,” a second commented.
“Im a part time budget assistant making $15hr and doing a lot of work. I might quit and go at in n out,” a third stated.
The Daily Dot reached out to @celvil711 via TikTok comment.