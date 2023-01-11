‘Siding w the cashier on this one’: Culver’s worker asks customer to ‘get out of line’ until he figures out what he wants to order

A Culver’s customer went viral on TikTok after posting several videos documenting his exchange with a cashier he dubbed the “rudest Culver’s employee.”

The customer, @notcauldwell69, seemed to be deliberately aggravating the cashier in his videos, which have now been deleted. It is unclear what prompted his behavior.

In one video, the TikToker stalled at the counter, which visibly annoyed the cashier. The cashier asked the customer whether he was going to order or “just stand there trying to catch up on nothing.” The customer replied that he didn’t know.

“Then get out of line until you figure out what you want,” the cashier said.

The customer began to order but stalled again. Finally, he asked the cashier whether the burgers — which Culver’s is famous for — were good.

“Sure. Yeah, they’re good,” the cashier replied unenthusiastically. “Is that what you’re going to order?”

The customer ignored the question and said he needed to see how many calories the item had.

Two additional TikToks showed the customer asking questions about menu items he didn’t order and adding on items after the cashier repeated his order.

The cashier expressed mild annoyance at the TikToker’s behavior throughout the exchange. He even told another employee that he had to deal with “this guy who doesn’t even know half of what he wants.”

Before the videos were taken down, many viewers in the comments sections sided with the cashier.

“I’m with the employee he knows you are just messing with him,” one viewer wrote.

“Employee seems fine, appropriate and restrained,” a second commented.

“You messing with a dude making 20k a year how you think we on your side,” another asked.

Other users questioned how customers could reach the front of the line without knowing what they want to order.

“I mean how do you not know what you want before going up to the counter. Man’s holding up the line,” one viewer commented.

“Do people not stand back and look at the menu before they order? Siding w the cashier on this one,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @notcauldwell69 via TikTok comment and to Culver’s via email.