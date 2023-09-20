We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: A group of bears caught on camera gorging on Krispy Kreme donuts, a woman claiming that she was “almost scammed” at Starbucks, how Drew Barrymore and other talk shows belatedly listened to criticism about their choice to film through the writer’s strike, and why TikTok witches are hexing Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy.

After that, our Senior Culture Reporter Audra has a “Now Streaming” column for you.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A viral video shows three hungry black bears gorging on Krispy Kreme donuts inside one of the chain’s trucks.

➤ READ MORE

A woman revealed that she was nearly the victim of a scam perpetrated at a Starbucks by someone with a phone, a USB cable, and an unusual request.

➤ READ MORE

🎬 CULTURE

Drew Barrymore and other daytime talk shows halt production amid strike backlash

Barrymore belatedly listened to criticism about her choice to film through the writers’ strike.

➤ READ MORE

🗳️ POLITICS

Why TikTok witches are hexing Vivek Ramaswamy

His appeal to young voters is cursed.

➤ READ MORE

📺 Now Streaming

By Audra Schroeder

Senior Culture Reporter

Why you need to watch the largely improvised ‘Theater Camp’

Now Streaming is a weekly column that reviews and analyzes the latest streaming content for you and runs on Wednesdays in the Daily Dot's web_crawlr newsletter.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🏠 One can find a lot of unexpected things in an Airbnb rental—like two vending machines.

🚽 A McDonald’s customer went viral after volunteering to clean one of the restaurant’s bathrooms.

💸 In a viral TikTok video, a popular creator said she put her credit card down to pay a group bill at a restaurant. Six weeks later, she says one acquaintance still owes her $240.

🥪 What is the Arby’s Meat Mountain? And can you still get one?

🚂 A creator is facing backlash after posting a video in which he filmed himself walking through a women-only train car in Japan.

💎 This ‘champagne of pepper grinders‘ is the ultimate flex for bougie kitchens.*

🍲 This Walmart shopper is going viral for calling out the store for the amount of liquid in its ground beef.

☕ A local coffee shop barista went viral after alleging that her job won’t allow her to drink out of Starbucks’ cups.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox?

👋 Before you go

It’s always nice to receive a perk or two after booking a hotel room. Maybe it’s a complimentary gift a worker at reception hands you when you check in. Perhaps it’s a couple of chocolates on your pillow, or some complimentary bottles of water waiting for you on your nightstand.

That’s what TikToker Evamaria Foltz (@evamariafoltz) thought she was getting after booking a stay at the Westin Peachtree Plaza in Atlanta with her husband and their kids. Her husband drank out of what he believed to be a complimentary bottle of Aquafina water in their room.

It ended up being filled with vodka—at least, that’s what they think the liquid was.

🎶 Now Playing: “bad idea right?” by Olivia Rodrigo 🎶