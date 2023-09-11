‘They were more than happy to have me there’: Customer steps in to deep-clean McDonald’s bathroom. Workers just let her

A McDonald’s customer went viral after volunteering to clean one of the restaurant’s bathrooms.

Stacey Habecker (@_the_clean_girl) recorded her TikTok from a McDonald’s bathroom. Donning a black baseball cap with the McDonald’s logo, she scrubbed the sinks, a mirror, a grimy door handle, and a toilet base.

“I was caught cleaning the McDonald’s bathroom,” she said. “I thought I was going to get in trouble… but turns out they were more than happy to have me there.”

“They had been understaffed for weeks,” Habecker added. As a result, a worker told Habecker, deep-cleaning got delayed.

“And this is why I think it’s so important to lend a helping hand whenever you can,” Habecker said, ending her video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Habecker via Instagram direct message and to McDonald’s by email. As of Monday afternoon, Habecker’s video had over 4.3 million views.

But the ending of her video, in particular, sparked a mix of praise and disgust from viewers. After she finished cleaning, Habecker high-fived the worker and then received her order in the bathroom. This latter move alarmed viewers, as did Habecker’s lack of gloves.

“Bruh no gloves,” one viewer wrote.

“PUT UR GLOVES ON LADY,” another added.

“bathroom air on food,” a third viewer wrote. To this person, Habecker responded: “I cleaned the toilet, washed my hands, ate the burger and have lived to tell the story lol.”

Others, meanwhile, commended her actions. Some even admitted that they could never bring themselves to do the same.

“your so kind for doing that,” one person commented.

“MCD should be McHook’n you up with a year of free food,” another wrote.

In a YouTube video, Habecker said that she tried the same gimmick at another McDonald’s and was asked to leave.

“I never thought I’d be escorted out of a McDonald’s bathroom. This actually really sucks,” Habecker said in the video, which had over 10,000 views. “I just wanted to make this place clean and enjoyable for everyone.”

Still, YouTube viewers applauded Habecker for trying to clean another McDonald’s location. “I bet your mother is proud of you!” one user wrote.

Habecker’s various social media channels are dedicated to cleaning hacks and various jobs she’s completed, including a beachfront trash pickup endeavor where over 2,000 pounds of trash were cleared away.