Neil Patrick Harris finally apologizes for ‘regrettable’ Amy Winehouse Halloween display

Last week, many people apparently discovered that Neil Patrick Harris included a truly tasteless Amy Winehouse edible “corpse” at his 2011 Halloween party, three months after the singer’s death. This week, Harris finally apologized.

In a statement to EW, Harris referenced the “recently resurfaced” photo from his and husband David Burtka’s 2011 Halloween party: “It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I’m sorry for any hurt this image caused.”

It wasn’t just an image, though. It was a meat-based dish labeled “The Corpse of Amy Winehouse,” ostensibly meant to be consumed. People incorrectly have referred to it as a cake, but it was a meat dish.

DO NOT GOOGLE NEIL PATRICK HARRIS AMY WINEHOUSE CAKE pic.twitter.com/CHYW63o6FC — flo 💕 (@cobweb_lady) May 17, 2022

The apology is certainly way too late, but it also opened up conversations about how Winehouse, who struggled with addiction, was treated by the media. The 2015 documentary Amy touched on how the media harassed the singer.