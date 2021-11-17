A woman talking into camera.

@sexybabypartygirl/TikTOk

‘Capitalism has failed us’: NASA engineer gets second job at Tiffany’s in the mall, sparking debate

She wants to have more flexibility.

Michelle Jaworski 

Michelle Jaworski

Internet Culture

Published Nov 17, 2021

As we’re having widespread reckonings about salaries, there is still a held belief by some that certain jobs or fields are more guaranteed to be set. But one apparent NASA employee’s revelation that she got a second job is leading to debates about the cost of living in certain parts of the U.S.

A few weeks ago, Kelly, who posts TikToks under the handle @sexybabypartygirl, revealed that she was interviewing for a second job. She has a degree in chemical engineering and works at NASA (one of her earliest TikToks shows her dancing on her lunch break). A few weeks ago, she made a video revealing that she was about to go on a job interview at Tiffany & Co. and edited clips of her trip. But she wasn’t leaving one job for the other

“I am a NASA engineer and I’m applying for a job at Tiffany’s part-time, and I have an interview in 40 minutes,” she said before she arrived at a mall in Houston for her job interview. Her video has been viewed more than 3 million times.

@sexybabypartygirl

Interview with the Apple store on Wednesday so we’ll seee #getreadywithme #tiffanyandco #nasa

♬ original sound – Kellyyyyy

As Kelly revealed later in the video, she got the job, which would pay $20 an hour.

Her video went viral, prompting plenty of comments from people stunned about the fact that someone working as a NASA engineer would need a second job, astonishment that part-time jobs that pay $20 an hour exist, and 

“soo even nasa doesn’t pay that well?” Keron Smith commented.

Kelly would eventually turn the Tiffany offer down because she was offered a part-time job working at an Apple Store, which would give her access to an employee discount she would be more likely to use (like getting a new iPhone). She made a follow-up video answering some of the questions people had, including why she would even take a second job if she already worked as a NASA engineer.

“I like my job at NASA, we get paid well,” she explained. “I just want a little more money, I’m not looking for a new full-time job, but my rent is high, I’ve student loans, I’ve car loans, and I like to thrift a lot.”

@sexybabypartygirl

Reply to @ronnyrockets some answers ??

♬ original sound – Kellyyyyy

“You know capitalism has failed us when a skilled highly educated person who helps us go to SPACE has to get a second job,” TikToker kriskrongle noted.

“I want a part-time job for the money,” Kelly added. “I make enough money, but I want to do more fun things and not have to worry about it. And also, I just have a lot of time right now, so I don’t mind working a little more so I can spend more.”

@sexybabypartygirl

Reply to @ethannjohnss

♬ original sound – Kellyyyyy

She still has to figure out how juggling two jobs will work, but she did offer one lifehack she found helpful: Not making your bed every day will save you a little time.

We’ve reached out to Kelly.

*First Published: Nov 17, 2021, 3:14 pm CST

