‘This is disgusting’: TikToker finds moldy shoes for sale while shopping at Walmart

A TikTok user has gone viral after allegedly discovering a pair of moldy shoes while shopping at her local Walmart.

The video, which has been viewed more than 1.2 million times, was shared on Christmas Eve by TikTok user @seememommin.

“I was walking through the shoe department at Walmart and smelt something terrible and I was like, ‘What is that?'” she said in the TikTok.

The video goes on to show a pair of sneakers, priced at $28.66, covered in what appears to be moldy white spots.

“This is disgusting,” @seememommin says.

TikTok users were quick to weigh in, expressing shock over the apparent state of the footwear.

“I thought they designed them with bleach spots until you said mold,” one user said.

Others used the incident to defend their refusal to shop at the massive retailer.

“This is my 13th reason (not to shop at Walmart),” another wrote.

Commenters who claimed to work in retail suggested that such issues were linked to ongoing supply chain issues and the holiday season.

“PSA! Things like this have been happening a lot because of cargo being stuck for a long time because of the holidays,” they said. “Moisture and bugs!”

“I worked at a shoe store, idk why, but everything is coming in with mold,” another added.

The Daily Dot attempted to reach @seememommin for comment but did not receive a reply by press time. The TikTok user did, however, state that she brought the shoes to the attention of workers at the store.

“I’m just wondering how the fact it smelled bad made me find them so quickly how they didn’t notice,” she wrote.

Numerous users also tagged Walmart in the comment section. The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart to inquire about the shoes but likewise did not receive a reply.

Today’s Top Stories