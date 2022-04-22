‘Let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017’: Amber Heard claims she used Milani product throughout relationship—Milani debunks that on TikTok

Makeup brand Milani Cosmetics has debunked a claim that Amber Heard used the brand’s Conceal + Perfect All in One Correcting Kit “the entire relationship” to cover bruises from ex-husband Johnny Depp. The viral TikTok comes amid her and Depp’s defamation trial in Virginia.

The TikTok, which was posted on Thursday and now has over 3.3 million views, shows clips from the trial of Heard’s lawyer holding up the makeup product. “Take note: Alleged abuse was around 2014-2016,” reads the text overlay. “Got divorced in 2016. Makeup palette release date: December 2017.” Then the TikTok shows internal Milani materials about the product that show the release year.

“You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!” The caption of the TikTok reads.

The couple filed for divorce in 2016, meaning the product wasn’t even released during their rocky relationship.

During the trial, Heard’s lawyer told the jury: “This was what she used. She became very adept at it. You’re going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different coloring and how she would use to touch those up to be able to cover those.”

Depp has stood firm that he’s never physically hurt Heard during their marriage.

The makeup brand apparently being wrong does not mean that Heard did not use makeup to cover bruises.

On Friday, TikToker Nuha (@devotedly.yours) posted that she went to the Fairfax County Courthouse to share the “Milani evidence” with Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez. “She asked me to email her whatever information I have. I told her I did last night. Now we sit back and see if it’s even useful at all,” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, people cheered Milani on for posting the seemingly clarifying TikTok. “MILANI TAKE THE STAND RN.”

“And this is why you will now have my business!” one TikToker wrote.

“This is so legally blonde!!!! Jajajajajajajaja,” wrote another.

The trial against Heard is slated to continue for another month.

