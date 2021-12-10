‘Trying to explain to my manager why my friends only paid $2.37 for a $30 order’: McDonald’s workers on TikTok say they hook their friends up

If you’re friends with this McDonald’s worker, you may notice your food bill is a lot lower than expected.

In a viral video, TikToker Chanel (@theyhatece) joked about charging her friends way less than their order total—like the cost of a small beverage in exchange for a price that should be closer to the cost of three full meals.

“Trying to explain to my manager why my friends only paid $2.37 for a $30 order,” Chanel said in the video.

Throughout the clip, Chanel looks at the receipt confusedly, paces back and forth, and makes a face like she’s deeply trying to understand the receipt price. “What, umm umm,” she said.

The TikTok went viral with more than 1.4 million views on the video-sharing platform. It was accompanied by the caption, “Umm, Lemme think for a sec.”

Chanel certainly isn’t the only fast-food employee hooking her friends up with low-priced food and treats. A Starbucks employee also went viral recently for a similar comment.

“Me explaining to my manager why my friends paid 30cents for 8 frappucino’s,” TikToker @m.amya said in a video. People in their comments section were worried they’d get fired for the post, but @m.amya clarified in the comments section that it was just a joke.

On the other hand, Chanel’s comment section was full of supporters and fellow fast-food workers saying that they give similar deals to their friends and families.

“Shidd may as well get sum outta working there for minimum wage,” one commenter said.

“Lmaoo literally me when my mama come through drive thru,” another wrote.

Others explained exactly how they went about it.

“Im so glad my managers didn’t care they would just tell us to print out paper so in the camera it looks like they payed LMFAO,” a commenter wrote.

“I USED TO RING MY FRIENDS UP AS ¢40 COOKIES LMFAO,” another person said.

“No cause when I worked at Wendy’s and family or friends came by I would click on all the coupons buttons plus my discount lmao,” a commenter said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chanel via TikTok comment.

