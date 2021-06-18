billie eilish boyfriend apologizes

Billie Eilish/YouTube

Billie Eilish’s boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce apologizes for racist and homophobic posts

Vorce's racist and homophobic Facebook posts resurfaced in screencaps shared by Eilish's fans.

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw 

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw

Internet Culture

Published Jun 18, 2021   Updated Jun 18, 2021, 12:15 pm CDT

Billie Eilish‘s boyfriend, 29-year-old writer/actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, faced backlash this week after some of his old Facebook posts resurfaced online.

Featured Video Hide

Circulated by Eilish’s fans on social media, these screencapped posts included racist and homophobic slurs and offensive comments about women. However, it wasn’t clear at the time whether they were real or fake. Now, Vorce has confirmed that the posts are genuine, and shared a public apology on Instagram.

Advertisement Hide

“I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past,” Vorce wrote on Instagram Stories. “The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are.”

“I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for. I shouldn’t have used this language in the first place and I won’t use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

Vorce has also locked his Instagram account, responding to the widespread criticism he faced from Eilish’s fans—both because of his old Facebook posts, and because some fans disapprove of the 10-year age gap between himself and Eilish.

Vorce and Eilish haven’t spoken publicly about their relationship, but are rumored to have been dating for the past few months. Eilish also hasn’t commented on the controversy around Vorce’s Facebook posts.

More essential culture reads

Why is Hollywood so obsessed with Victorian movies?
The best films we saw at the 2021 SXSW film festival
How knitters are making their favorite garments from pop culture
Why ‘Enlightened’ is still a perfect show

Share this article
*First Published: Jun 18, 2021, 10:14 am CDT

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw is a staff writer at the Daily Dot, covering geek culture and fandom. Specializing in sci-fi movies and superheroes, she also appears as a film and TV critic on BBC radio. Elsewhere, she co-hosts the pop culture podcast Overinvested. Follow her on Twitter: @Hello_Tailor

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw