The man who threw his phone at Bebe Rexha apparently thought ‘it would be funny’—and people are in shock

Toward the end of her set at New York’s Pier 17 on Sunday night, singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha was hit in the

head by a flying cellphone.

According to Rolling Stone, Bebe received stitches and was treated at a local hospital. The

singer posted a picture of herself and her wounds on Instagram with the caption, “I’m good.”

27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna, the man who threw the phone, was taken into police

custody after they determined during a preliminary investigation that Malvagna had “intentionally

threw a cell phone.”

Malvagna has been charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of attempted assault in the third degree.

Rolling Stone also reported that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office revealed that Malvagna not only confessed to throwing the phone but he also stated that he was trying to hit the singer because he thought “it would be funny.”

The internet was rightly flabbergasted by Malvagna’s audacity. Some Twitter users like @Stop_Hammerzeit responded in shock, “why would he admit that WHAT.” @kaceytron gave a jaded reply that was promptly memed into a wallpaper, “not all men but always a man.”

I wanted this quote over one of those pretty wallpapers pic.twitter.com/RyC2ReBWOy — Victor Rivera (@vicfornj) June 20, 2023

Many expressed their disgust like @UNHINGEDKELZ, “God really making anyone fr.”

God really making anybody fr. pic.twitter.com/s3NbMsP6ft — KÆLZ (@UNHINGEDKELZ) June 20, 2023

Meanwhile, some like @beyxwill took the opportunity to criticize the man’s appearance, saying, “not his face card declining worse than Dream’s.”

The man who threw the phone at Bebe Rexha admits he was purposely trying to hit her because he thought it “would be funny.”



He has since been charged with two counts of assault, one count of harassment, one count of aggravated harassment and one count of attempted assault,… pic.twitter.com/wXa4BRqZlN — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 20, 2023

One user, @GenXpunk69, pointed out, “It is almost like the global pastime of harassing and abusing high profile women for sport and thrills has created a situation where some people feel empowered to do whatever they want to any high profile women they can get near enough to.”

But it isn’t just high-profile women like Bebe Rexha who are getting pelted with objects by unruly, inconsiderate fans. In November 2022, a fan at a Harry Styles concert tossed a handful of Skittles at the stage, one of which hit the “As It Was” singer squarely in the eye. These incidents are the latest in a lack of show etiquette among concertgoers.

Bebe Rexha had been looking forward to her sold-out show at Pier 17 and had gleefully hyped it up on social media, only for this to happen.