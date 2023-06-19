‘Im okay you guys’: Bebe Rexha shares photos of bruised eye after being hit in the head with phone at concert

This weekend, singer Bebe Rexha was hit by a flying phone at her concert in New York City. The 33-year-old singer revealed the severity of her injuries with an Instagram post on Monday, revealing a visibly bruised eye and bandages over one eyebrow.

In the video that has been circling on social media, Bebe Rexha is interrupted during her performance by a flying phone. Unfortunately, this phone struck the singer in the face, and she fell to the floor, curled in pain. The concert, which took place at Pier 17 on Sunday, June 18, stopped after the incident. Rexha was taken to a hospital and reportedly needed three stitches.

A fan threw his cellphone to @BebeRexha in the middle of a concert of her “Best F*n Night Of My Life” tour, the show had to be stopped to attend Bebe.



Let’s hope she’s okay. 😞pic.twitter.com/2dvxzTJ2iT — BRGT | BEBE OUT NOW! (@BebeRexha_GT) June 19, 2023 “No but this is ASSAULT idc what anyone says,” a commenter noted in a Twitter thread.

“This is actually so disrespectful and disgusting,” another user wrote.

The alleged assailant and concertgoer is 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna, who was charged with assault after the incident.

Along with an Instagram post, Bebe Rexha took to TikTok to let her fans know she was feeling better, soundtracked by her singing a slowed-down version of her single with David Guetta, “I’m Good (Blue)”. “Im okay you guys 💖,” she wrote in the caption of the video, which has received more than 1 million views.