‘Wish I could have seen his disappointment’: Man takes TikToker’s package—he’s in for a surprise

A man walked up to a TikToker’s house and casually took her package, a viral video shows. What’s inside, however, is of more value to his brain than his wallet.

The viral TikTok posted by Zoe Arias features footage from a Ring camera that caught the whole incident. The man, dressed in all black, strolls up to the TikToker’s walkway and grabs the blue Amazon package with one hand before walking away.

“The man who stole my package and what he got,” the video’s text reads while the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme music plays in the background.

The 10-second video cuts to the package reveal—it’s a philosophy book. More specifically, Descartes: His Life and Thought by author Geneviéve Rodis-Lewis.

“Wish I could have seen his disappointment tbh,” the caption reads.

René Descartes was a philosopher and mathematician. He is often regarded as the “father of modern philosophy” for defining a starting point for existence: “I think; therefore I am.”

The book details the French philosopher’s life, death, friendships, and how his childhood impacted his philosophical and scientific theories.

With 4.5 stars in Amazon, the book is certainly rich in information, but the man probably won’t get much for the niche read. It retails for about $40 new and $4 used.

The video, which has more than 3 million views, is only Arias’ second public post on the app.

In a comment, Arias said she “didn’t even know Descartes was a [thought] philosopher” and that she just need the book for a math project. “It just makes it all that more funny,” Arias said.

People in the comments cracked jokes about the situation.

“He gonna be ready for philosophy 100 tho,” one commenter said.

“He take therefore he am,” another wrote.

Others recounted stories of the unexpected items stolen from them including a “package with a vibe in it” which got returned.

“DUDE one time someone stole my package, OPENED IT, and RETURNED IT BECAUSE IT WAS A MUSIC THEORY BOOK,” a commenter shared.

“My sister has a ring doorbell video saved of a man stealing a diva cup she ordered,” another shared. For those who don’t know, a diva cup is a reusable menstrual product.

The Daily Dot reached out to Arias via TikTok comment.

