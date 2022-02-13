‘This is why you should clean your clothes after buying’: TikToker finds cobwebs, black widow on merchandise at Lululemon

A TikTok video making its rounds on the For You page will make you think twice before putting on clothing from a store without giving them a good wash first.

The viral video with 8 million views shows a woman looking through a rack of workout tops at what appears to be a Lululemon pop-up shop.

“Can we talk about the cobwebs,” she says as she shuffles through the clothes, breaking apart clumps of web.

That’s when it happens. She spots a large black spider with a red bottom on the shirts and screams. It appears to be the culprit of the massive web weaved throughout the clothes.

“My heart stopped when I saw the black widow,” one person wrote in the video’s comment section.

“This is why you should clean your clothes after buying,” another person adds.

“I’d sue for emotional distress,” another commenter pointed out.

People were also blowing up the comments and asking what happened next. Others wanted to know the location of this store, to ensure they never go.

In a follow-up video, the creator @els22022 shows a Lululemon worker grabbing the shirt with the spider on it and taking it outside.

“Don’t worry about shopping this location, it shutdown a week later,” the video is captioned, paired with the hashtag #popup.

The worker appears to be just as freaked out about the huge spider. The final video of the saga is a montage of photos of the big spider on the sidewalk outside the store.

“Flame torch it,” a viewer wrote on the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to @els22022 via TikTok comment and Lululemon via email but did not immediately hear back.

