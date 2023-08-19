‘Shoutout to Gen Z for teaching me this’: Why Judy Garland in blackface is suddenly trending

An X (formerly known as Twitter) post about a blackface performance by Judy Garland in 1938’s Everybody Sing has stirred up an intense online discourse about the actress.

On Wednesday, an X user posted a still from Everybody Sing, where Garland is in blackface, next to a still from The Wizard of Oz with the caption: “two movies. a year apart. same bitch. shoutout to Gen Z for teaching me this.” The post has received over 50 million views.

two movies. a year apart. same bitch.

shoutout to Gen Z for teaching me this. pic.twitter.com/kAb0EZN2QN — Twi. 🇭🇹 (from RUNNING TRIZZ) (@browardbully) August 16, 2023

The post quickly went viral, with users quick to defend the late actress. Many argued that Garland, who was a minor, had limited agency in the decision to take the role. Users cited that she was under extreme studio control and faced child abuse. Many defended her character by mentioning that she went on to become a supporter of the civil rights movement.

There is a viral tweet going around that shows Judy Garland in blackface next to a still of her in "The Wizard of Oz" and it's like, what is this supposed to prove?



She was a drugged up, abused child actor who later became a civil rights advocate.



This info isn't hard to find. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) August 17, 2023

Following the initial backlash, some users turned the format of the original post into a meme by posting the same text with different images. One viral tweet featured Robert Downey Jr.’s performance in Tropic Thunder, where he played an actor in blackface.

two movies. a year apart. same bitch. shoutout to gen z for teaching me this. pic.twitter.com/9hr4Xqmglh — derpo377 (@derpo377) August 17, 2023

However, many X users have defended the original post, arguing that people’s quickness to defend Garland overlooks the other issues the original post is calling attention to. Some users have also argued that the intense criticism the original post received is “curious.”

Judy was asked to do this because white people found this an acceptable form of entertainment through the 1930s. It is baked into the foundations of American pop culture. That's deeply unsettling, especially when a familiar face makes that fact obvious, real, and recent — bkr (@bkrewind) August 18, 2023

What happened to Judy Garland was awful and it is unfair to lay blame on her for something that she was forced into doing.



That said, the amount of anger directed at a Black person for not just assuming a white person had a “good excuse” to do blackface is very… curious https://t.co/poNRIjVNPq — Vonté ZX Advent (@NepSwirlRedux) August 17, 2023