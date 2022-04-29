There’s been a lot to keep up with during the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial. One enduring mystery rehashed last week is what happened to Depp’s severed middle finger in 2015.
The finger was allegedly severed while Depp and Heard were renting a house in Australia, during production on a Pirates of the Caribbean film. Depp alleges Heard threw a vodka bottle at him.
In a viral TikTok posted last week, @kes.io uploaded a 2015 video of Depp in character as Captain Jack Sparrow, at a children’s hospital in Australia. He responds to a child who asked what happened to his finger, jesting: “I bruised it very badly. I ate it, I bit it off. I was starving.”
“Now we know he was covering for his ex-wife,” @kes.io alleges after the clip plays. The TikTok has been viewed 3.7 million times.
Another 2015 clip of Depp was recirculated on TikTok, by account @depphead4everr. It shows Black Mass co-star Dakota Johnson seemingly staring at Depp’s finger during a Venice Film Festival press conference for the film. Text put over the clip reads: “She knows, and I know she knows,” which are the lyrics of a J. Cole song. That clip has been viewed 2.2 million times. Like so many Depp clips posted to TikTok and Twitter, fans are often reading into facial expressions or body language to support the narrative they believe.
More details about the state of Depp’s severed finger were revealed this week by his bodyguard, Malcolm Connolly.
