Justin Bieber’s dad Jeremy receives backlash for anti-LGBTQ post

A lot of people are being really bold this Pride Month and showing their true colors, this includes Justin Bieber’s dad Jeremy Bieber, who posted on Twitter an offensive LGBTQ+ Pride meme that said, “Don’t forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence.”

Justin Bieber's dad, Jeremy, posts offensive LGBTQ message:



“Don't forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence.” pic.twitter.com/IexgcEKVLi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 7, 2023

While Jeremy isn’t the only public figure who has shared ignorant, conservative memes, his status as a nepo dad unfortunately gives him a platform.

The controversy has received a variety of reactions. Many agreed @WTFCHARLI’s remark, “I mean, he looks like he would say that.”

While others said that “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” insinuating that Justin, a devout

Christian, likely shares his father’s beliefs. Twitter user @selenastan18 said, “Pretty sure Justin thinks this way too but hasn’t said it.”

“like father like son” mind u justin has been supporting the lgbtq+ community for years, we don’t care about what this absent father has to say pic.twitter.com/zV9CZ2c1qy — lu (@flatIinesIut) June 7, 2023

But Twitter user @flatIinesIut was quick to come to Justin’s defense: “mind u justin has been supporting the lgbtq+ community for years, we don’t care about what this absent father has to say.”

They shared articles and social media posts that showed Justin’s love and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Some preferred to give Jeremy the benefit of the doubt and didn’t see any blatant wrongdoing. For example, Twitter user @artsyaliceee commented, “I don’t see any homophobia.”

The phrase “Don’t forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence” has become

a popular saying amid this year’s conservative backlash against the queer community. It invalidates the struggles the community has faced for decades.

With Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest advocacy group, having recently declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ folk in the United States, turning a blind eye to ignorance like Jeremy’s would be a mistake. Thankfully, Twitter rightfully called Justin’s dad out.

Jeremy replied to the backlash in a tweet. “Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters,” he wrote.