It’s all going according to plan: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kissed and Bennifer shuddered back to life.

Photos of their kiss surfaced on Monday, snapped while the two dined at Nobu in Malibu, where they celebrated Lopez’s sister’s 50th birthday. Lopez’s kids were also present.

Not only were there photos—there’s grainy, shaky footage of the event.

probably the most compelling 13 seconds of film shot this year pic.twitter.com/yZ0xzJFdhP — Andrew Gruttadaro (@andrewgrutt) June 14, 2021

every time j lo and ben affleck kiss in public the aliens renew earth for another season — #1 samir (@samir) June 14, 2021

While a lot of people were excited to be distracted, the kiss also felt very familiar. The updated iCarly meme came in handy for noting the passage of time.

The how it started/how it’s going meme was also deployed.

Hmm, did they want this photo taken? Odds are high, considering how perfectly paced their rekindling has been (via paparazzi).

This shit is framed perfectly. Almost like they were anticipating a photographer to be right there.



Either way, yasssss distract me!! https://t.co/ur6aj8lOsO — Steph Yeboah (@StephanieYeboah) June 15, 2021

What was that about Batman not going down?

The snaps also include this standalone Affleck shot, which really sums it up.

the tabloids understandably went with “Ben and Jennifer kiss at dinner” shots but there was also this pic.twitter.com/sZpOYkFzFn — bony king (@MilesKlee) June 14, 2021

Lopez’s ex, Alex Rodriguez, was recently spotted leaving the home of newly single Katie Holmes, though Holmes’ rep later clarified that she “doesn’t know him.” Ouch.