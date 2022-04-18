‘Can we talk about what’s going on with the environment?’: People are dragging Jaden Smith for saying he preferred ‘mature’ conversation topics as a teen

Jaden Smith is getting roasted on Twitter today, thanks to a recent interview where he derides his own generation for being un-serious, saying he always preferred to talk to older people when he was a kid.

“I spent my childhood with more adults than kids my age, because I was picking up more things from adults,” he says. “I hang out with other people that are my age and they’re just [unintelligible mocking noises] Bro! My phone, selfie!”

“I’m like dude,” he continues. “Can we talk about like the political and economic state of the world right now? Can we talk about what’s going on with the environment?” Originally published by BigBoyTV, a clip from this interview is now going viral on Twitter.

LMFAOOO jaden smith is not real pic.twitter.com/7wI5OyA3OE — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 17, 2022

These comments are attracting widespread mockery, with people making fun of Smith’s dual role as a wealthy celebrity and a very recognizable kind of self-serious teenager. (He’s now 23, but his comments definitely paint a picture of what he was probably like to hang out with as a kid.)

8 year old Jaden smith when jada gave him a spider man themed birthday party instead of a book study on the war of mesopotamia pic.twitter.com/9C8ulHTFzH — Kam (@KamsIntern) April 17, 2022

Jaden Smith after telling every kid in recess that they only have 20 years to live because of global warming pic.twitter.com/OckBTJNyrs — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 18, 2022

How Jaden Smith felt like when he said "bro can we talk about the political and economic state of the world right now" to a bunch of middle schoolers pic.twitter.com/dp2SG4Ka5O — Rick Ross's Pears | Dickweed (@TheButcher127) April 16, 2022

Jaden Smith when he sees kids going to birthday parties instead of discussing politics and the economic state of the world: pic.twitter.com/3dACXFAPwQ — Haadyn (@jihadydon) April 17, 2022

6 year-old Jaden Smith at his 40 year old friend’s party. pic.twitter.com/mR5Qur3MiZ — pierre kwedin (@keithk__) April 17, 2022

Honestly, this is the peak of celebrity cringe content. It’s almost impressive.

Without saying anything remotely controversial, Jaden Smith managed to unite social media in derision. In addition to being a downright embarrassing statement on a personal level, those interview quotes have strong Boomer vibes. Complaining about Gen-Z being frivolous and obsessed with selfies instead of serious issues? Come on.