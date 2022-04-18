man holding smartphone with jaden smith displayed on the screen

‘Can we talk about what’s going on with the environment?’: People are dragging Jaden Smith for saying he preferred ‘mature’ conversation topics as a teen

Smith is getting dragged on Twitter thanks to this viral interview clip.

Published Apr 18, 2022

Jaden Smith is getting roasted on Twitter today, thanks to a recent interview where he derides his own generation for being un-serious, saying he always preferred to talk to older people when he was a kid.

“I spent my childhood with more adults than kids my age, because I was picking up more things from adults,” he says. “I hang out with other people that are my age and they’re just [unintelligible mocking noises] Bro! My phone, selfie!”

“I’m like dude,” he continues. “Can we talk about like the political and economic state of the world right now? Can we talk about what’s going on with the environment?” Originally published by BigBoyTV, a clip from this interview is now going viral on Twitter.

These comments are attracting widespread mockery, with people making fun of Smith’s dual role as a wealthy celebrity and a very recognizable kind of self-serious teenager. (He’s now 23, but his comments definitely paint a picture of what he was probably like to hang out with as a kid.)

Honestly, this is the peak of celebrity cringe content. It’s almost impressive.

Without saying anything remotely controversial, Jaden Smith managed to unite social media in derision. In addition to being a downright embarrassing statement on a personal level, those interview quotes have strong Boomer vibes. Complaining about Gen-Z being frivolous and obsessed with selfies instead of serious issues? Come on.

