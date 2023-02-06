‘Best egg rolls of any chain restaurant’: Jack in the Box worker shows how the egg rolls are made

If you’ve ever wondered how the egg rolls at Jack in the Box are made, wait no longer.

In the past, users on TikTok have gone viral for sharing behind-the-scenes recipes from famous fast food chains. For example, after the Waffle House sandwich hack went viral, an employee hopped on TikTok to show viewers how they could make it for themselves at home. Another user went similarly viral after sharing Chick-fil-A’s lemonade recipe.

Now, another user has sparked discussion on the platform after revealing how Jack in the Box makes their famous egg rolls.

In a video with over 33,000 views, TikTok user @guessthejack shows the process of making the chain’s famous egg rolls. Fair warning: you won’t be able to recreate them yourself anytime soon.

According to @guessthejack, the egg rolls come pre-made. Once a customer has ordered the egg rolls, they are simply placed into the fryer until they are crisp and ready to eat.

If one is trying to recreate them at home, however, the ingredient list for their egg rolls is public. The ingredients include things like cabbage, pork, celery, and carrots alongside other ingredients like “textured vegetable protein product,” anchovy, and of course, eggs.

On TikTok, users professed their love for the chain’s egg rolls.

“Best egg rolls of any chain restaurant,” wrote one user.

“Personally I love those egg rolls,” echoed another.

“Eggrolls from Jack in the crack hit everytime,” shared a third.

However, some expressed disappointment in both the rolls and how they are made.

“I stopped eating egg rolls, when I found out they have fish in them. Always wondered why I got a fishy taste. So I check the ingredients on the box,” wrote a user. As another user speculated, it’s possible the minor fish taste and listing of fish on the ingredients comes from fish sauce, which is a common egg roll ingredient made using fish.

“Damn I thought they were hand made,” claimed a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jack in the Box via email and @guessthejack via TikTok comment.