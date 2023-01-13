‘Everybody wanna talk about this d*mn waffle sandwich’: Waffle House cook shows how to make the ‘Waffle House sandwich’

A recent viral hack has arrived but this time it’s not for Chipotle, but for Waffle House. Claiming that he knows the original WH sandwich, TikTok user @yungclevero shares the process in a TikTok.

“Everybody wanna talk about this damn waffle sandwich,” he says. “Waffle sandwich this, waffle sandwich that…I’m tired of hearing [it]…Imma show you how to make it.”

The creator began by laying seven strips of bacon onto the grill as his meat of choice.

“I think the one I seen was sausage…I wanna do bacon,” he says. After the bacon was cooked, he cut the strips into smaller pieces.

He explains that typically, employees just put meat on the sandwich. However, he says he’s going to add bacon to the waffle mix.

“Set your time for 3 minutes so you don’t burn those motherfuckers up,” he says as he put the waffle batter in.

Next, he scrambles eggs as he believes that you have to have eggs to make it a sandwich. Once everything was cooked, he begins to assemble the sandwich.

“Put your waffle down, get your cheese eggs, spread it out, get your bacon, lay it on,” he says. “Boom, waffle sandwich.”

“That looks bomb,” the woman filming the creator says.

Some users in the comments section claimed that this isn’t the viral hack while others shared their thoughts on substitutions.

“Cleanest and quietest Waffle House I’ve ever seen,” one user said.

“Waffle House cooks are the backbone of this nation. Now I’m hungry,” another commented.

“Substitute the eggs for hash browns and we really got something,” a third user said.

According to the Waffle House site, this particular waffle sandwich is not on the menu. All of the sandwiches listed use toast rather than waffles as the bun.

“Now Imma tell y’all this shit ain’t on the menu even tho y’all swear it is!” the caption said.

In a second video, @yungclevero made another sandwich that was requested in the comments section of his original video.

“So look man, y’all on my case talkin’ about how that ain’t the Waffle House sandwich…talkin’ about that ain’t how it’s supposed to be did,” he says. “Well here you go.”

In this rendition of the sandwich, the creator used cheesesteak and onions, hash browns, and waffles.

Users in the comments section are satisfied while others shared suggestions.

“If it was me, I’d be putting chili and gravy but that’s me,” one user said.

“You forgot the bacon this time sir but that’ll do,” another commented.

“Missing the egg though,” a third user pointed out.

The Daily Dot reached out to Waffle House via email and @yungclevero via TikTok comment.