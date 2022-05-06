Jack Harlow on light purple background

‘Jacks glow up got me feelin confident in myself today’: TikToker says she stood next to a ‘young Jack Harlow’ at 2016 concert

'We all knew who he was but didn't realize he would pop off.'

Internet Culture

Posted on May 6, 2022

Jack Harlow just released his sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, which is why he’s in the news lately. But a viral TikTok illustrates just how much he’s changed since 2016.

In March, Lila Payton posted a TikTok with the caption: “stood next to young jack harlow at a concert in 2016.” In the clip, which has more than 2 million views, Payton says “Jack!” and the camera pans to a curly-haired guy in glasses, smiling wide.

@lilapayton can’t believe this video exists—should’ve kissed him 😪 #jackharlow ♬ First Class – Jack Harlow

In the comments section, Payton clarified that Harlow is from her hometown—Louisville, Kentucky—and that “We all knew who he was but didn’t realize he would pop off.” Harlow is only 24, so labeling him “young Jack Harlow” is funny. He released a mixtape called 18 in 2016 and already had a few mixtapes out.

Many people in the comments referenced his verse on Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” specifically the line “I didn’t peak in high school, I’m still out here gettin’ cuter.”

“Jacks glow up got me feelin confident in myself today,” one commenter said. There’s also an anti-Harlow contingent on TikTok, miffed by the “thirst” he elicits from women.

We reached out to Payton for comment via Instagram direct message.

*First Published: May 6, 2022, 11:18 am CDT

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

