‘I legit do not understand how this MEDIOCRE white man has so many women in a chokehold’: Woman says Jack Harlow isn’t attractive, sparking debate

TikTok is yet again debating a celebrity’s attractiveness.

This time, Jack Harlow is up for scrutiny after a TikToker shared the “unpopular opinion” that he is unattractive in a viral video. Users debated in the TikToker’s comments section about whether his looks are worth the hype.

The TikTok, which has over 105,300 views and was posted recently by vlogger Alex (@thebasicbloggerb), shows a video of Harlow dancing faded over the TikToker’s unimpressed facial expression.

“I legit do not understand how this MEDIOCRE white man has so many women in a chokehold. Like is his music good? Yes. But is he worth the HIGHKEY thirst? Not IMO,” the TikToker captioned the video. “Unpopular opinion I know by I stand by it.”

Harlow is a famous rapper, whose songs like “First Class” and “Industry Baby” have blown up on TikTok in recent years. Videos from Harlow’s concerts have also gone viral, with some users praising Harlow for his good looks.

However, some users are now arguing that Harlow’s appearance isn’t worth the praise, agreeing with the TikToker’s opinion that he is mediocre.

“I definitely agree. I don’t get it,” one user commented.

“Glad someone spoke truth!” another agreed.

On the flip side, some users came to Harlow’s defense.

“He is cute af,” one user responded.

“It’s the way he carries himself,” another replied.

Others said that he only gets this much attention because he’s white.

“You know they love when yt men are blk adjacent. He’s a Splenda blk man. Safe to bring home to mom and dad but has street cred,” one person commented.

“He looks like he burns in the sun easy … lol,” another joked.

Similar debates have sprung up about celebrities on TikTok, with users scrutinizing other white men like Harry Styles, Tom Hardy, and Timothée Chalamet for getting hyped up by fans.

In one recent trend, TikTokers show images of celebrities and lip sync to show if they find them attractive. The trend has attracted over 127 million views to the hashtag #singifyoufindthemattractive.

Plenty of other videos on TikTok show people criticizing celebrities for getting too much praise. In 2021, one TikToker went viral after asking people to duet his video and “name a celebrity everyone finds attractive but you don’t.” His video received over 690,700 views.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker (@thebasicbloggerb) for comment via email, and to Jack Harlow’s press team via email to see if he had any response.