A woman screaming.

@yves thee stallion/YouTube

‘It’s not the vibe’ TikTok highlights all the annoying little things

Not everyone thinks HRH Collection's videos are a vibe.

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Published Feb 25, 2022   Updated Feb 25, 2022, 10:35 am CST

.logo-wrapper { display: grid; grid-template-columns: 50% 50%;} .box {width: 100%; align-self: center; justify-self: stretch; border-radius: 25px; padding: 10px;} }
That One Sound is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. Suggestions? Tips? Email [email protected]

If you haven’t heard yet, a vibe shift is coming. That could apply to music, art, and pop culture, but “vibe” has also increasingly been used to describe feelings, trends, and memes. What about beachy waves? Are they a vibe? Not if you ask controversial beauty influencer Alexandra Peirce, aka HRH Collection, who provided a viral sound that’s been used in more than 160,000 TikToks. 

The sound

The audio that’s most popular on TikTok features a woman saying, “It’s not the vibe,” and then quickly screaming, “Stop!” The sound was posted by slopppy_topppy on Nov. 25, and includes a visual from what appears to be Skyrim. The “Stop!” is amplified to make it look like it blasted a character into a wall. It has more than 3 million views.

@slopppy_topppy

this is a whole mood. #fypシ #foryoupage #vibe #stop #hrhcollection #hrh

♬ Its not the vibe STOP – Sloppers

While “It’s not the vibe” is out of context in that clip, people applied it to whatever their definition of “not the vibe” was, whether it’s intrusive thoughts or intrusive dogs.

“When your tote bag keeps falling down because of your puffer jacket and you hate winter,” wrote julilucix.

@curlyfuq

Bruh lemme wake up first #fyp

♬ Its not the vibe STOP – Sloppers
@aileenchristineee

Let me complain in peace 😔

♬ Its not the vibe STOP – Sloppers

Where’s it from?

The sound is from a July 2021 video titled “SHUT UP IM STRESSED,” from vlogger and jewelry designer Alexandra Peirce, aka HRH Collection. She addresses several topics in a rambling intro, then directs her rage at “beachy waves,” which she declares “outdated.” If a stylist suggests beachy waves for a new look, Peirce doesn’t “trust your vibe.” 

After a few more minutes of obsessively fixing her hair and failing to complete several sentences, she says, “Do you think people in, like, France are doing beachy waves? Like, it’s not the vibe. Stop!”

Peirce has many other similar clips. In a typical video, she fidgets with her hair and argues with herself. She’s been parodied. She’s also no stranger to controversy: Peirce was called out for a series of racist videos about Asians in 2018 and has been accused of ripping off her jewelry designs. She has also been accused of being unhealthily fixated on being “skinny.”

And yet, she seems to have developed a new audience on TikTok, one perhaps less familiar with her past content and more engaged with her contextless, unhinged persona. She still has more than 290,000 followers on YouTube; a TikTok account that posts short clips from HRH Collection’s YouTube, and was just created in January, has more than 105,000 followers.

@jessezspam

it’s over for the nutritious #fyp #foryou #hrhcollection

♬ original sound – HRH COLLECTION

But some TikTokers have called her out. In January, user nattyissues talked about a fatphobic tweet thread Peirce posted, as well as tweets from 2021 in which she went on a rant about Black-owned businesses. “This behavior is so ugly and so weird,” nattyissues says.

@nattyissues

you are a gross human @HRH COLLECTION you need to sit down and shut up immediately!! #fyp #exposed #itsnotthevibe

♬ original sound – natalie sarah 🧸

Sound off

The Daily Dot has reached out to Peirce for comment. But yes, there are mashups of the sound. Here, the “Stop” is mashed up with MC Hammer and Bruno Mars.

@misc_mashups

Reply to @mateoisbanned the for the idea! #newsound #itsnotthevibe #itsnotthevibestop #hammertime

♬ Its kinda a vibe – Cursed Mashups
@misc_mashups

Reply to @katurahannahfaith thx for the idea! #newsound #itsnotthevibe #itsnotthevibestop #mashup #uptownfunk

♬ original sound – Cursed Mashups

This week’s top culture stories

Andrew Garfield is getting a resurgence online after ‘No Way Home’

Woman uses iPod shuffles as hair clips in viral TikTok, sparking debate

The Lost History of the Internet

Sign up to receive our newsletter and get the best of the internet in your inbox.

Share this article
*First Published: Feb 25, 2022, 9:12 am CST

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Audra Schroeder