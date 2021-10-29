How did the viral ‘Island Boy’ TikTok become a meme?

Twin brothers from South Florida who go by Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd have the internet in their “Island Boy” grip.

On Oct. 12, the 20-year-olds debuted a freestyle, “Island Boy,” performed in a pool; the TikTok has more than 8 million views. A more recent performance of the song has been used in more than 4,600 TikToks.

On Oct. 13, a tweet of the viral TikTok, with the caption “Florida ain’t a real place,” went viral, bringing more attention to the heavily tattooed twins.

Florida ain’t a real place pic.twitter.com/ygiUqRXyng — Mowgli (@fbgwayno) October 14, 2021

As people veered between parodying the song and wondering why they couldn’t stop singing it, “Island Boy” became a meme.

Me trying not to sing “I’m an island boy” every 15 seconds pic.twitter.com/O11ag6DR7H — Cheapie13 (@Cheapie13) October 19, 2021

First time hearing 2nd time hearing

Island Boy. Island Boy. pic.twitter.com/LryntGXf0e — Barry Manwithhoes (@dboithiccness) October 21, 2021

are these “island boys” in the room with us now? pic.twitter.com/zvpwe9VAmg — meta content guy (@bigcontentguy) October 21, 2021

And their distinctive look started being replicated by TikTok users.

As Know Your Meme details, the brothers have since been featured on the H3 Podcast. Last week, writer Massimo Menegaz apparently convinced Kodiyakredd that he’s the author of The Communist Manifesto, and got a shoutout on Instagram Live.

I convinced the Island Boy guy that I wrote The Communist Manifesto and then asked for a promo pic.twitter.com/ztmUGoRF0q — Massimo Menegaz (@massimomenegaz) October 19, 2021

Who are these guys? According to YouTube channel Before They Were Famous, the twins’ real names are Alex and Frank Venegas. They would apparently post about their various arrests on social media, back when they had fewer face tattoos and less exclamatory hair. On Oct. 7, the two appeared on the No Jumper podcast and talked about their time in prison and comparisons to Lil Pump.

Videos on their YouTube channel, Big Bag Ent, only go back to March 2020. In October 2020, someone who allegedly helped the brothers out financially put them on blast on Instagram Live.