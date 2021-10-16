Hooters waitress says customer made her cry after leaving rude note and no tip on huge bill

A woman on TikTok who says she was a Hooters waitress says customers made her cry multiple times. One of those times was when a large party of customers didn’t tip her on a $600 check.

The TikToker, known as @keylamxo on the platform, says a girl she went to high school with came in with a large group of family members to celebrate her father’s birthday. The video received 3 million views and over 339,000 likes as of Saturday.

https://www.tiktok.com/@keylamxo/video/7014238267683900677?

The family apparently said they were “drinking good” that day and ordered 25 rounds of Don Julio shots, which cost $18 each at the time, according to the TikToker. All of them, including five adults and four children, ordered food.

@keylamxo says that when the mom received the check, she wasn’t happy.

“She was like ‘if you would have told me the tab was this high, maybe you would have gotten a tip,’” the TikToker said, recalling the mom’s words.

But the TikToker didn’t think that was quite fair.

“Like ma’am, I just work here. I am not pocket-watching, I do not know how much is in your bank account,” she says. “Maybe you shouldn’t go out to eat if you can’t fucking afford to.”

Viewers agreed, saying waitresses shouldn’t be expected to update customers on how much they’re spending.

“Bro, can you imagine if you ordered something and a waitress said ‘oh that’s pretty expensive are you sure,’” one viewer commented.

Another viewer pointed out, “If you warned her about the tab getting high, she would have said you insulted her and [left] no tab because of that.”

After the encounter, the mom, who the TikToker described as a “hoodrat,” allegedly squirted ketchup all over the table and knocked over all the drinks before leaving.

And of course, @keylamxo says she left no tip. But she did leave a “fuck you” note and doodle of a middle finger on the receipt, which was featured in the TikTok.

Some viewers called the woman’s behavior inexcusable and argued that a tip should be automatic on a bill that high.

“They should be putting automatic gratuity when the bill is that high, omg girl,” one user commented.

Someone else wrote, “People that say ‘tips are not required’ are Karens – point blank period.”

User @keylamxo did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

