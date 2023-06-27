Fans get protective of Taylor Russell amid Harry Styles dating rumors: ‘We will not give her the [FKA] Twigs treatment’

Rising star Taylor Russell has become the target of internet abuse after allegedly being spotted out with global pop star Harry Styles.

Russell is best known for her role opposite Gen-Z heartthrob and Oscar nominee, Timothée Chalamet, in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All. Russell got her start on Netflix’s Lost In Space series and received critical acclaim for her work on Waves.

As Styles has been finishing up his massive world tour, photos were leaked that reportedly show Styles and Russell leaving London’s White Cube art gallery side-by-side and heading toward a black sedan. Russell will star in a revival of a play called The Effect that premieres Aug. 1 at London’s National Theatre.

However, the photos are taken from a distance and it is difficult to tell if the photos actually show the pair together.

Some of Styles’ fans were not fond of him dating yet another actress and were worried about another Olivia Wilde situation. His fans notably hounded his ex on social media. They also weren’t thrilled about the age gap between him and the Don’t Worry Darling director and went as far as to call her a groomer even though Styles was in his late twenties and a consenting adult when they started dating.

But fans were excited about the prospect of Styles’ new age-appropriate girl, a year younger than him at 28. Styles turned 29 this year.

One Twitter user said, “harry styles and taylor russell together .. it hurts to win so much guys.”

One Twitter user said, "harry styles and taylor russell together .. it hurts to win so much guys."

Fans were excited about this pairing, proclaiming them to be the next power couple. Twitter user @fmasistahood said, “Taylor Russell and Harry Styles boutta be THE power couple like y’all can’t see the vision I see. It’s so clear to me. If they just friends that’s cute but I hope they’re together lowkey.”

Twitter user @fmasistahood said, "Taylor Russell and Harry Styles boutta be THE power couple like y'all can't see the vision I see. It's so clear to me. If they just friends that's cute but I hope they're together lowkey."

While some fans were excited that two of their faves might be dating, others were not having it. In fact, some territorial fans were stooping low with bigotry and racism, especially on Reddit.

According to Twitter user @platformedboots, Styles’ fans are “on Reddit calling Taylor Russell a ‘half br*d wh*re.’ Over a man. Those racist bitches are SEETHING, omg.”

According to Twitter user @platformedboots, Styles' fans are "on Reddit calling Taylor Russell a 'half br*d wh*re.' Over a man. Those racist bitches are SEETHING, omg."

Others expressed concern that Russell would be on the receiving end of a hate campaign like the one FKA Twigs went through when she was in a relationship with Robert Pattinson.

Biracial Black women like FKA Twigs who have dated actors and artists that are much more famous and operate in a different social stratosphere have been victims of online abuse from so-called fans and supporters.

Hate campaigns have become a widespread issue. It isn’t just an issue within the entertainment industry but also in the royal family. The marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became a lightning rod for racist coverage from the British press and fans of the royals.

Hopefully, fans will know their place and respect Taylor Russell and Harry Styles—if they are dating, that is—instead of trying to tear down another woman.