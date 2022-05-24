Casino waitress says her tips tripled after she dyed her hair blonde

A woman on TikTok says her tips tripled after she dyed her hair platinum blonde, sparking a debate on whether blondes make more money in tips.

Rachel A. (@rxchelbabe) has about 19,000 followers on the app and often posts about her job as a waitress at a casino. One of her recent videos shows pictures of her previously brunette hair before revealing her new platinum blonde hair. Then she shows the stacks of cash she made as a blonde.

“POV you went blonde and it tripled your tips,” the video’s on-screen text says.

The video has been viewed 64,000 times. Other viewers resonated with the TikToker’s experience as a brunette (or any other hair color)-turned-blonde.

“Yes, people beg me not to but people give me so much more with blonde smh men love it,” one viewer commented on the video.

“blondes deff make more tips lol I didn’t go back to my natural color until i was done waitressing/bartending,” another viewer commented.

Other viewers want to see for themselves if they can make more money in tips as a blonde.

“Time to get a wig,” one said.

“I need me a blonde wig ASAP,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @rxchelbabe via TikTok comment.

