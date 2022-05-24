woman posing in mirror selfie brunette caption "POV: you went blonde and it tripled your tips" (l) man at cash register counter counting money with pink money symbol centered (c) woman in car blonde hair (r)

Casino waitress says her tips tripled after she dyed her hair blonde

'I didn’t go back to my natural color until I was done waitressing/bartending.'

Posted on May 24, 2022

A woman on TikTok says her tips tripled after she dyed her hair platinum blonde, sparking a debate on whether blondes make more money in tips.

Rachel A. (@rxchelbabe) has about 19,000 followers on the app and often posts about her job as a waitress at a casino. One of her recent videos shows pictures of her previously brunette hair before revealing her new platinum blonde hair. Then she shows the stacks of cash she made as a blonde.

“POV you went blonde and it tripled your tips,” the video’s on-screen text says.

The video has been viewed 64,000 times. Other viewers resonated with the TikToker’s experience as a brunette (or any other hair color)-turned-blonde.

“Yes, people beg me not to but people give me so much more with blonde smh men love it,” one viewer commented on the video.

“blondes deff make more tips lol I didn’t go back to my natural color until i was done waitressing/bartending,” another viewer commented.

Other viewers want to see for themselves if they can make more money in tips as a blonde.

“Time to get a wig,” one said.

“I need me a blonde wig ASAP,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @rxchelbabe via TikTok comment.

*First Published: May 24, 2022, 2:39 pm CDT

