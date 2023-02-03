How a Miss Piggy parody of FKA twigs’ ‘Cellophane’ became a TikTok meme

That One Sound is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. Suggestions? Tips? Email [email protected]

TikTok often takes a sound and completely transforms it, and sometimes that happens because people misheard a lyric or misinterpreted the tone. This week’s sound is yet another example: Here’s how a line from FKA twigs’ “Cellophane,” sung as Miss Piggy, became a long-nosed dog meme on TikTok.

The sound

The audio going around TikTok sounds like Miss Piggy saying “Didn’t I do it for you?” over piano. It started getting popular on TikTok in November, around the same time the song circulated on Twitter. Initially, it was applied to embarrassing situations.

In early January, the account @drawzillazzz posted the sound with an animation featuring a Borzoi putting his snout in a Pringles can. It now has more than 81 million views. That led to other animations, as well as a trend of actual long-nosed dogs sticking their snouts in Pringles cans.

Miss Piggy, who has largely become associated with the song on TikTok, was also featured in some iterations. And there are now covers of the cover, like this one on an Otamatone.

Where’s it from?

The lyric is from FKA twigs’ 2019 song “Cellophane,” but TikTok misheard it as “Let me do it for you,” when the actual line is “Didn’t I do it for you?” The #letmedoitforyou tag has more than 224 million views.

In late December, the Twitter account @boyfriend__dick revealed it was behind the initial sound, and that it was originally a voice note they sent to a friend in February 2022. “One of my greatest accomplishments this year was being the voice of Miss Piggy singing Cellophane,” the creator, Caleb, wrote.

The original was a voice note I sent to @apupnamedshy back in February pic.twitter.com/yg90WMzFPV — BOYFRIEND.DICK ❤️‍🩹🧨 (@boyfriend__dick) December 31, 2022

In February 2022, a YouTube version of it was uploaded, which now has more than 626,000 views. The top comments demand a “full version” of the cover.

Last month, Caleb followed up the tweet with an origin story on TikTok, explaining that “Cellophane” was part of a “running gag” with an ex, as was the voice note. They put it up on their Instagram meme account last year but it “didn’t go very far, maybe like 500 likes or something.” Caleb adds that they never put the audio on TikTok, and had actually deleted the app off of their phone.

Sound off

Unsurprisingly, a lot of people on TikTok didn’t know that it’s an FKA twigs song; perhaps they thought it was some sort of Miss Piggy deep cut? In the comments of one TikTok comparing the two, several people pointed out that this song is allegedly about FKA twigs’ relationship with Robert Pattinson, in which she was often the target of harassment and racism from Twilight fans. So it becoming a silly dog meme rubbed some people the wrong way.

“Cellophane deserves so much better,” said one commenter.