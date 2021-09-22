‘Elvira is one of us’: Queer Twitter celebrates Cassandra Peterson coming out as bisexual

Cassandra Peterson, better known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, has been a queer icon for decades. Now with her new memoir, she’s finally assumed her throne as queen of the spooky bisexuals, revealing that she not only dated Tom Jones and Elvis but that she’s been happily settled down with her personal trainer, Teresa Wierson for 19 years, the Advocate reported.

Happy National Elvira Coming Out Day 🖤 pic.twitter.com/tfIyVFwWXO — Queer Horror (@queerhorrorpdx) September 22, 2021

ELVIRA IS ONE OF US Y’ALL, SHE HAS BEEN DATING A BUTCH PERSONAL TRAINER FOR 19 YEARS AND THAT MEANS HORROR AND HALLOWEEN ARE FOR THE GAYS, GOTHS, AND WITCHES ONLY!! 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/3IObl6cVjZ — ♛ Bella ♛ (@rauhling_bizzle) September 21, 2021

The two women met at the gym when Peterson was still married. Initially thinking Wierson was a man, the two of them became friends after they met in the ladies’ room and Peterson realized she was actually a woman.

“elvira has a butch wife who is her personal trainer” cresting the stormy hellscape of 2021 like jesus calmly walking across the sea — 𖤐 lars 𖤐 (@larsaddams) September 21, 2021

the elvira's girlfriend story really does read like fanfiction huh pic.twitter.com/tW1f8AOkPS — fidler on the roof (@manicmothman) September 21, 2021

The two began a very close, but at the time platonic, friendship, eventually moving in together after going through a pair of devastating breakups. It was during this time, supporting each other and caring for each other, that Peterson realized she was attracted to a woman for the first time in her life. Shocked to discover it, and that she hadn’t realized before, Peterson and Wierson took the leap and have been happy together for the last 19 years.

Elvira coming out is cool, but Elvira's girlfriend not opening every conversation with "Elvira is my girlfriend" for almost two decades is an Olympian act of superhuman will that should be looked on with sheer, abject awe. pic.twitter.com/7dkaCGXUQw — Rus McLaughlin (@rusmclaughlin) September 21, 2021

Worried that their relationship would impact the Elvira brand, Wierson and Peterson chose to keep their relationship in the dark up until now. Despite her worries that it will leave some fans feeling betrayed or angry, that she “wasn’t what they expected,” Peterson has decided that now is the time, saying “I have to live with myself, and at this point in my life, I’ve got to be truthful about who I am.”

Fortunately for Peterson, the online reaction has been an ecstatic one.

The whole TL after the Elvira news pic.twitter.com/t54j8qRB3T — Magen Cubed 👑 (@magencubed) September 21, 2021

Lil Nas X dropping a cover of Jolene the same hour we find out Elvira's been in a 19 year long relationship with another woman this is such a huge win for gays everywhere — Audmodeus 😈👻 (@Turbocrit) September 21, 2021

Wild, joyous, flailing horror lovers and fans of people living their own authentic lives have been celebrating her coming out since the Advocate broke the news.

My Queen Elvira came out as Bi and I am sitting here, on my beloved chair, quaking with joy. Elvira has been one of my inspirations since day 1 and to know she has the courage to live her authentic self makes me so proud.



I love her. I love her. I LOVE HER!!! pic.twitter.com/goSjOTOJ8M — 🎨🔪The Witch of Fabrications🎨🔪 🌈 (@WinolaWilde) September 21, 2021

And in classic sapphic fashion, people are already crushing hard on Wierson based solely on the description of her as a hot, butch personal trainer even though no pictures have been released yet.

The fact that she chose to break the news during Bisexual Awareness Week of all times has given her announcement an added spice for bisexuals in particular given that we’re all a. prone to being spooky and b. starved of representation in general.

Queer people finding out Elvira is bi during Bi Awareness Week: pic.twitter.com/17Yq64pPNS — Lillian Hochwender 🏳️‍🌈♿️ ✨COMMISSIONS OPEN✨ (@ligerlillie) September 21, 2021

Basically this is the best Bisexual Awareness Week present anyone could have given us (other than a total end to biphobia but hey, you can dream right?) and everyone is just so, so happy for her.