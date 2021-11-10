‘I don’t see a Karen, I see a Kevin’: Dollar General cashier and customer get into screaming match over receipt in viral TikTok

Viral TikTok footage shows a Dollar General cashier and customer get into a screaming match after the customer asked to see her receipt.

TikToker Tiffany Johnson (@​​tiffanyjohnson1989) shared the video Monday, captioning it, “They GONE CRAZY!!!!” It’s unclear which Dollar General the incident occurred.

The video received about 3 million views and almost 33,000 comments as of Tuesday. Johnson has almost 50,000 followers on TikTok.

The footage starts with the customer asking for her receipt, seemingly in response to an unexpected charge. The cashier yells, “I charged you for the shit that’s in your goddamn hand.” Then, he speaks into the store phone asking for someone to come remove the customer from the store.

“Fuck you talking about? No you gonna give me my receipt before I go anywhere,” the customer yelled at the cashier.

The cashier ignored the woman for a moment, continuing to talk on the store phone as she repeatedly asked for her receipt.

“What’s so hard about giving me my receipt?” the woman asked, shaking her head. “You wanna charge me then get mad when I tell you to give me my receipt.”

After hanging up the phone, the cashier started yelling an explanation for why he didn’t give the woman her receipt, although he was partially drowned out by the woman yelling back at him about her receipt.

The cashier said the woman didn’t have enough money for the total, but the woman snapped back saying “money is not a motherfucking issue.” She stated that she wasn’t going to pay for something without seeing what she was being charged for.

At that point, the two got into a full blown shouting match, telling each other to watch their mouths. The cashier called the woman a bitch and told her to “get the fuck out” of the store.

The back and forth continued for several seconds, and the cashier said he was calling the police.

Viewers were shocked that he would go to such lengths to avoid giving the customer her receipt. Several said he should have just given it to her the first time she asked.

“Just give the customer a receipt that’s your job!!!!!” one viewer commented.

Another said, “He definitely needs [to be] fired. I’m confused why he didn’t give her the receipt.”

Someone else wrote, “He did something shady not giving her the damn receipt lol.”

“I don’t see a Karen, I see a Kevin… he is wrong!!!” one viewer said.

Neither Dollar General nor user @tiffanyjohnson1989 immediately responded to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

