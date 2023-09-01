‘Almost had a seizure’: Doja Cat’s creepy ‘Demons’ music video shocks viewers who turn it into meme

Doja Cat released the music video for new single “Demons” on Friday, and promptly revived the line “What are those?”

The song, from upcoming album Scarlet, finds Doja Cat assessing her spot, a month after she bluntly addressed stans who were getting too familiar. The music video, which features Christina Ricci as a terrified mother being stalked by Doja demons, is certainly divisive.

A couple scenes reference The Shining and Poltergeist, but the general vibe of the video is more along the lines of modern horror like The Conjuring/Paranormal Activity. Quite a few people used the same clip from an episode of Trading Spouses, which has become a meme, to react to “Demons.”

While some stans are back on board with Doja, another part of the fallout with fans came from her dismissing allegations that her current boyfriend, streamer J. Cyrus, had abused and manipulated women in the Twitch community.