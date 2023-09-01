Doja Cat - Demons (Official Video)

Doja Cat/YouTube (Licensed)

‘Almost had a seizure’: Doja Cat’s creepy ‘Demons’ music video shocks viewers who turn it into meme

'Doja ate.'

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Posted on Sep 1, 2023

Doja Cat released the music video for new single “Demons” on Friday, and promptly revived the line “What are those?

The song, from upcoming album Scarlet, finds Doja Cat assessing her spot, a month after she bluntly addressed stans who were getting too familiar. The music video, which features Christina Ricci as a terrified mother being stalked by Doja demons, is certainly divisive.

A couple scenes reference The Shining and Poltergeist, but the general vibe of the video is more along the lines of modern horror like The Conjuring/Paranormal Activity. Quite a few people used the same clip from an episode of Trading Spouses, which has become a meme, to react to “Demons.”


While some stans are back on board with Doja, another part of the fallout with fans came from her dismissing allegations that her current boyfriend, streamer J. Cyrus, had abused and manipulated women in the Twitch community.
web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Sep 1, 2023, 2:33 pm CDT

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Audra Schroeder
 