‘I don’t even know yall’: Doja Cat is over her fans

Doja Cat‘s “Scarlett” era is experiencing some bumps as the “Streets” rapper denounces fans and stans.

Doja Cat responds to someone asking her to say that she loves her fans:



“i don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall” pic.twitter.com/MjuwVQKtPC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2023

The recent months have been a tumultuous time for Doja Cat’s career, with uncertainty stemming since 2021. “I’m just tired and i don’t want to do anything,” she said on social media at the time. She also added, “I’m not happy. I’m done saying yes to motherf*ckers cuz I can’t even have a week to just chill. I’m never not working. I’m f*cking tired.”

Doja Cat’s sentiment remained firmed, eventually disowning her previous work due to artistry strength in May. “Planet Her and Hot Pink were cash-grabs, and y’all fell for it. Now, I can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while y’all weep for mediocre pop,” she said.

Three months away from the start of “The Scarlet Tour,” she tweeted on Sunday, “My fans don’t name themselves sh*t. if you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f*cking ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

doja cat when a group of kids tell her they like her music pic.twitter.com/XYXBcGGj7a — cannibarbie (@cuntdisorder) July 24, 2023

Criticism from fans and the general public came immediately. User @FreakLikeBruno tweeted in a longer paragraph, “Some of us have been here since 2018, and perhaps even earlier, to watch you develop as a performer and artist and become the celebrity you are now.” The message highlighted themes around fans’ parasocial relationship with the “Kiss Me More” rapper. Parasocial relationships describe the attachment phenomena between famous people and their fans.

Many point to Jeffrey “J” Cyrus for the uptick in disfavor of the pop rapper. Doja Cat’s new boyfriend is a Vine star turned TikToker, and he has received multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. Cyrus even issued an apology in 2020 to address harassment allegations.

Doja Cat explicitly responded to these concerns when she stated, “I WANT YALL TO READ THIS COMMENT AND TAKE IT AS A MESSAGE. I DONT GIVE A FCK WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE I NEVER HAVE AND NEVER WILL GIVE A FCK WHAT YOU THINK ABOUT ME OR MY PERSONAL LIFE GOODBYE AND GOOD RIDDANCE MISERABLE HOES НАНА!”

Despite the downpour of disapproval, Doja Cat’s newer assertions reflect a long history with the trial and tribulations of fame.