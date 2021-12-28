‘You might as well get a hotel instead’: TikToker criticizes Airbnb after booking ‘dirty’ listing, sparking debate

A TikTok user is going viral for detailing her experience at a dirty Airbnb and showing photos of her nightmare stay.

User @yanaranx has received over 340,000 views for her video discussing her November trip. In the video, she runs through a list of issues with her Airbnb, including rusted utensils in the kitchen, a broken bed frame, a urine smell, a grimy shower handle, and more.

She titled the video: “Here’s why YOU should NEVER book with AirBNB ever again.”

Some users have weighed in saying that she’s overreacting.

“I’ve LOVED the Airbnb’s I’ve stayed at. However, I ALWAYS read reviews and use a Superhost,” said @kathrynmichelleha.

@marley2828 added, “I hear you but I’m still booking. I’ve had nothing but good experiences. Did you read the reviews?”

Other TikTok users, however, said her dirty Airbnb is part of a pattern.

“omg this just happened to me n my friend,” commented @gigid585

“Airbnb has gone soooo downhill. Not cheaper than hotels anymore. It’s only worth it if you have a huge group or something,” said @stam_stall

In a follow-up video, @yanaranx details her difficulties contacting Airbnb support. She also shows her conversation with her host, who claimed the residence didn’t have “cleanliness issues” and that a “cleaning lady” had checked out the place before her stay. The TikToker disputed these claims, pointing to the state of the space.

She says Airbnb offered her a partial refund, but she is pushing for a full refund. In another follow-up, @yanaranx stated that the Airbnb cost $427.

In a statement to the Daily Dot, an Airbnb spokesperson said, “Our community’s safety, both online and offline, is our priority, and we worked to provide support to this guest.”

TikTok user @yanaranx did not immediately return a request for comment.

Today’s Top Stories