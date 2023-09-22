We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: A viral video showing an apartment’s bathroom ceiling crumbling into a toilet, Rep. Lauren Boebert getting roasted online for blaming her lewd behavior in a theater on her date’s political affiliation, rumors about Taylor Swift dating NFL player Travis Kelce, and people finding out the right way to use a can opener.

After that, we’ve got a “One Good Thing” mini-column for you, and down below, we’ve also got a story about a Spirit Halloween employee sharing horror stories.

Also: It’s Friday, which means it’s time for our weekly news quiz! Just scroll down to answer the question, and if you guess correctly you’ll be entered to win our brand new “Crawl Into Fall” shirts just in time for spooky season.

See you tomorrow! (We’ve got something exciting planned, so stay tuned!)



— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

If you thought your home maintenance issues were a hassle, this apartment’s cracked and falling bathroom ceiling is next level.

➤ READ MORE

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is being roasted on social media after appearing to blame her lewd behavior at a theater on the political leanings of her date.

➤ READ MORE

Kelce’s brother reportedly believes the rumors to be “100% true.”

➤ READ MORE

Have we been doing this wrong the whole time?

➤ READ MORE

📝 Take our weekly news quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr?



Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.



If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win our brand new “Crawl Into Fall” shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

In a recent viral video, a woman said she caught her cheating boyfriend by using a specific app. Which app was it?

🌐 For better browsing

👍 One Good Thing

We cover the “best and worst” of the internet, but sometimes the “best” can get lost in the shuffle. We’ll be highlighting feel-good stories from time to time with a new section called “One Good Thing.”

Pack it up. Go home, everyone. The most creative life hack ever posted to TikTok just dropped.

It comes courtesy of creator Britt (@satanic_yeti), who shared an innovation that promises to make your AMC Theatres popcorn experience more satisfying.

The video has 2.4 million views and almost 369,000 likes.

Britt captioned the viral video, “Movie theater life hack.” The camera shows them holding a small spray bottle—the kind you might find used for body spray or lens cleaning solution. Britt takes the cap off and fills the bottle with artificial butter flavoring at the concession stand.

Then, the creator sprays a fine mist of flavor over their large popcorn. Equally distributed. Equipped for top-offs. Genius.

People in the comments were ready to award Britt a MacArthur “genius grant.”

➤ READ MORE

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🔎 In a viral TikTok video, a bartender shared her conspiracy theory about why payment systems, including Square and Cash App, were down last week.

🥤 Long gone are the days of a cute barista writing their phone number on a coffee cup—people are using straws now. At least according to a Dutch Bros. theory.

🛒 A Walmart employee’s post about having to return a customer’s shopping cart full of items in a span of 30 minutes despite it being their second day of work has sparked a conversation on the store’s lack of proper training for its employees.

🛩️ In a viral video, a flight attendant shared a hack for how to get upgraded on a flight for relatively cheap.

🍪 A TikTok user has recently gone viral for sharing a laughable anecdote about her partner gendering certain varieties of Chips Ahoy cookies.

⛴️ Most people drive their cars to Ikea and park in the store’s parking lot—but New York City customers have the chance to access the city’s Ikea by water.

💼 An applicant recently went viral when she shared an Indeed posting for a job that requires 20 years of experience and only pays between $15 to $20 an hour.

✏️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.

👋 Before you go

There’s nothing spookier than someone else’s germs.

TikTok creator Giselle (@dankmemeroyalty) tells a true horror story in a recent viral video about her time as an employee at seasonal retail chain Spirit Halloween. The video has more than 71,000 views and 8,300 likes.

In the video, Giselle says, “The masks? I was not getting paid to disinfect masks.” She says that she was always running the cash register. “You know what’s crazy? A mask would be worn by like minimum five people a day before it was bought,” she says.