‘My cheapest thrill’: Woman rides special ferry to get to Ikea

Most people drive their cars to Ikea and park in the store’s parking lot—but New York City customers have the chance to access the city’s Ikea by water.

In a viral video, a woman shows her journey to visit Brooklyn’s Ikea location, which she is able to access by specialized ferry.

In a TikTok posted on Monday, Meredith Taylor (@merelymeredith) shows herself boarding a ferry, her view from the boat of the Statue of Liberty, and then seeing Ikea come into view in the distance. She gets off at the Ikea.

“I’m convinced NYC is a simulation,” Taylor writes in her video’s overlay text.

Her video, set to an instrumental version of Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” had almost 470,000 views on TikTok on Thursday.

The Ikea that Taylor visited is located in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn. The company offers customers free weekend ferry service to and from the store, plus pickup locations in Manhattan.

“Enjoy the panoramic views of the city and pass by the Statue of Liberty on your way to IKEA,” the NY Waterway website reads. “Bring the whole family and enjoy the IKEA shopping experience.”

In the video’s comments, Taylor said that riding the ferry felt like being in a rom-com.

One commenter asked how customers transport their furniture back from the store. Another responded that they “carried a whole bookcase and two chairs home in an IKEA bag once.” A different user mentioned the store’s delivery service.

Others shared their experiences of visiting Ikea’s New York City location.

“The only time I made it out there. It was super sunny outside going into Ikea, as I was leaving it started snowing hard,” one commenter wrote. “I don’t [know] how long I was in there.”

“This was my cheapest thrill when I was going to college in NYC,” another shared.

“My favorite day trip,” someone else commented.

Ikea’s specialized ferry isn’t the only trick the company’s got up their sleeve. Once, the company told pregnant customers that if they peed on the company’s magazine advertisement, they’d get a discount.

Ikea created a designer fashion-esque campaign to market its well-known Frakta shopping bag when Balenciaga released a bag with a suspiciously similar design. The furniture company also owns TaskRabbit—the app everyone uses to assemble their Ikea furniture.

And who can forget Ikea’s Swedish meatballs: Taylor shows in her video that the Brooklyn location’s “Swedish Restaurant and Bistro” is open daily for customers to enjoy.