Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: Orca memes making a comeback in a big way, a ransomware group threatening to release pictures of patients from a plastic surgery clinic in Beverly Hills, former President Trump being left speechless during a recent interview, and how the internet is reacting to Elon Musk appearing to accept a challenge to fight Mark Zuckerberg in a cage match.

After that, our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany has her “This Week on the Internet” column for you.

Since it’s Friday, that also means it’s time for our weekly news quiz. Scroll down below to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you’ll be entered to win a “Blogs in Bloom” shirt!

With orca attacks continuing, a perfect storm of events led to the orca memes gaining new momentum as a now-viral photo shows one of them getting the microphone.

The internet is reacting with shock, awe, and memes after Elon Musk appeared to accept a challenge from Mark Zuckerberg to fight head-to-head in a cage match.

Former President Donald Trump bragged during an Fox News interview about pardoning a drug dealer, but was left speechless after being informed that his new proposed drug policy would see them executed.

A notorious ransomware gang is threatening to release “pictures of patients” it claims it hacked from a plastic surgery clinic in Beverly Hills, California.

By Tiffany Kelly

The virality of the Titanic sub incident is teaching everyone about the depth of the ocean

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Fridays our Senior Culture Editor Tiffany Kelly recaps the most pressing online discourse of the week in her "This Week On The Internet" column.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

✈️ One family’s attempt to go on vacation apparently ended in serious disappointment after their passports were allegedly stolen aboard a flight.

🤖 This worker used AI to create her resume, and got a callback from every single company she applied to.

🚗 A Tim Hortons drive-thru customer found themselves an inadvertent eavesdropper on a private work conversation during her recent trip to the restaurant.

⛔ A recent TikTok video has a clear on-screen message for online sellers: “BEWARE OF SCAMMERS IF SELL ON DEPOP.”

💡 Make tonight the Cage of Enlightenment with the top 10 must-watch Nicolas Cage movies you can stream right now.*

👀 In an era where more and more people are concerned with their digital privacy, a recent video has shed light on the extent to which employers can spy on their workers using apps like Microsoft Teams.

☕ A former Starbucks worker’s recounting of a time when a customer’s response to a simple mistake caused a physical manifestation of her anxiety is resonating with viewers.

🖱️ From the Daily Dot archive: Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on?

📺 A new teaser trailer for Zoey 102, Paramount+’s Zoey 101 sequel movie, shocked longtime fans with its debut.

We love a new object labeling meme template.

