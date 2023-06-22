The Zendaya-led movie ‘Challengers’ is on track to break the internet

On June 20, Warner Bros. released the official trailer for the comedy-drama Challengers. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, and starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist, it is set for a Sept. 15, 2023 theatrical release.

The trailer weaves together the complicated arc of tennis star and coach Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), and her professional and romantic relationships with proteges Patrick (O’Connor) and Art (Faist). While the trailer is nearly three minutes long, one particular scene is gaining the most traction online. It shows the assumed throuple (at least for part of the film) kissing.

Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist in ‘CHALLENGERS’ pic.twitter.com/HZVl6VQWGk — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 20, 2023

In the trailer, Art remarks, “We usually have different types.” To which Tashi responds with “So you’re saying I should be flattered?”

“Aren’t you everybody’s type?” Art rebuts. The steamy clip ends with all three on a hotel bed kissing while Rihanna’s “S&M” plays in the background. And thus a new meme is born.

It makes a great object-labeling meme, as shown below in the Barbie and Oppenheimer example.

And it’s being used to reference other pop culture moments. Who knew it would share similarities to the 2000 animated film The Road to El Dorado?

Overall, people can’t get over this movie still that shows Zendaya being kissed by two men at once.

Luca won't stop till everyone is bisexual, love that man. https://t.co/4s6wFOitIc — AlmostG (@AlmostGTwt) June 20, 2023