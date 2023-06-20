‘I will not be supporting Jamie Lynn’: People react to ‘Zoey 102’ movie trailer

A new teaser trailer for Zoey 102, Paramount+’s Zoey 101 sequel movie, shocked longtime fans with its debut. The new film follows Zoey Brooks (Jamie Lynn Spears) as the gang reunites decades later for the wedding of fan-favorite couple Logan (Matthew Underwood) and Quinn (Erin Sanders).

Teaser for the Zoey 101 sequel movie ‘Zoey 102.’



pic.twitter.com/dyHnZULdhA — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 20, 2023

Quinn reveals the good news to Zoe via a holographic message on their high-tech holo-phones, and asks Zoe to be her maid of honor, setting the plot in motion. The wedding forces these former high school pals to reconcile with the past and reminisce on the good old days.

Online, the sequel’s teaser proved divisive among fans, but universally excited for one pivotal plot point: Logan and Quinn getting married.

“Only they matter,” one Twitter user said.

Only they matter pic.twitter.com/4mbnUEQBRR — Lexie Trollchix (@Stylesinasnap) June 20, 2023

“ENEMIES TO LOVERS EXCELLENCE,” @endur3nsurvive proclaimed.

“They carried Zoey 101 and now they’re about to carry Zoey 102,” @itsslusey wrote alongside a Zoey 101 fan edit of the fictional couple.

They carried Zoey 101 and now they’re about to carry Zoey 102 😌 https://t.co/5aMufasM1G pic.twitter.com/GZH8FF0nQl — Lusey (@itsslusey) June 20, 2023

“quinn and logan getting married… i must watch i fear,” wrote @kmirrorrk.

Some, however, were baffled at the movie’s general existence. Multiple Twitter users, like @bexwill asked, “Who’s the target audience…?”

who’s the target audience for this show ? pic.twitter.com/RLOD7B5J6n — ᴡɪʟʟ ★ (@beyXwill) June 20, 2023

Given that those who had grown up with the show are all in their 20s to 30s, it’s likely that the

reboot sought to appeal to those fans with adult versions of the characters audiences know and

love.

While Logan and Quinn seem to be taking a giant leap together toward the future, Zoe is stuck idolizing the past after one too many horrible dates, still pining after her high school ex Chase (Sean Flynn). When she hires someone to pretend to be her Australian boyfriend for the wedding festivities, boozy hijinks ensue. The movie seems like a real treat, but Jamie Lynn Spears’ return to her sitcom roots hasn’t sat well with fans.

Some even announced they would not be tuning in due to Spears’ involvement. Jamie Lynn Spears has come under fire in recent years after her sister, Britney Spears, criticized her response to the singer’s conservatorship—which ended in November of 2021.

“Sorry to the other cast members but I will not be supporting Jamie Lynn,” user @msdelicate13_

said.

Jamie Lynn Spears is the executive producer of the movie, bringing back many original cast members like Christopher Massey (Michael Barret), Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen), and Jack Salvatore (Mark Del Figgalo) for one last hurrah.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all

the characters fans know and love,” Spears gushed to People magazine.

The movie will stream July 27 on Paramount+.