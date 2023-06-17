‘This person ruined a family’s vacation’: Passenger says passports were stolen on flight, family had to get off plane

One family’s attempt to go on vacation apparently ended in serious disappointment after their passports were allegedly stolen aboard a flight.

In a viral TikTok video that amassed 167,000 likes as of Saturday morning, user Lindsaybthomas (@lindsaybrookethomas) explained why a family had to scratch their vacation plans because of a passport bandit.

“I’ve never experienced anything like thing before,” the TikToker began.

She then explained that just before departure, a flight attendant informed passengers that some passports were missing and asked everyone to try to help find them.

“They asked that everyone get up and look under their seats,” Lindsay continued. “This woman holding a baby said she put the bag on her seat, went to the bathroom, and when she came out, it was gone.”

Police were even called to join in on the search.

The plane was held for over an hour, but the passports were never found. As a result, the TikToker said the family had to deplane the flight and could not continue on to their final destination.

“I felt so bad for them,” the Lindsay said.

Eventually, it was finally confirmed someone took the documents, because someone dropped them in an aisle by the bathroom when the lights on the plane were turned down.

“Can you believe that?” She said. “Somebody actually stole those passports.”

However, not everyone was so certain the passports weren’t just misplaced in the first place. In the comments section, many wondered if the mother was responsible for the disappearance of the documents.

“Did she (the mom) not drop them on her way to the bathroom and didn’t realise?” user Vicky asked.

“30 year with an airline – EVERY single time someone says a passport was stolen – they misplaced it,” another wrote.

Nonetheless, many felt bad for the family and could relate to their experience of having something important stolen.

“The poor family,” user Jenna commented. “I hope they are okay!”

“Happened to my dad once when he was flying back his passport got stolen from his hand luggage whilst he was sleeping,” another wrote.

“My sisters phone got stolen on a plane,” Tehmz said. “She made a scene and it was decided that the staff would help search once they landed. It magically reappeared.”

Fortunately for Lindsay, her passport was never lost or stolen. After recording the incident on the plane, she was able to still make it to her Greek Isles cruise with her husband.

