Lollapalooza drops DaBaby from festival at the last minute amid ongoing backlash from viral homophobic rant

It appears DaBaby is facing the consequences of his homophobic rant at last weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami. Lollapalooza announced that the rapper, who was originally slated to perform at the Chicago festival tonight, has been dropped from today’s festival lineup.

Featured Video Hide

In a tweet, Lollapalooza representatives said, “Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

Advertisement Hide

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021

DaBaby will be replaced by Young Thug as a headliner tonight and rapper G Herbo was also added into the lineup. Twitter users praised Lollapalooza for taking action.

“lets goooo,” remarked singer-songwriter Serena Isioma.

“Thank you for doing the right thing,” one user tweeted. “It shouldn’t have taken until today.”

Advertisement Hide

You did the right thing! — Bryn Rich (@brynrich) August 1, 2021

we won — 𝐣𝐳 (@jmz1007) August 1, 2021

Advertisement Hide

One user even sent a message to the Twitter account for Austin City Limits, asking festival organizers there to take similar action.

Da Baby has been receiving backlash since his homophobic rant and comments about HIV on-stage last weekend went viral. He was then further criticized for releasing a music video and song referencing AIDS amid the fallout from his Rolling Loud set. On Thursday, he was also dropped from the lineup for the upcoming Parklife Festival in Manchester, England.