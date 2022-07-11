The 6 best web hosting services for creators

Passionfruit may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.

When it comes to web hosting for creators, there are many options to choose from. But which option provides the best web hosting for your website?

We’ve dug into what other people are saying about some of the more popular hosting options to bring you information on pricing, plans, and other key points to help you on your quest to find the right service for you and your website, whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned pro.

Best web hosting 2022 for beginners:

Both Hostinger and BlueHost are great options for anyone who isn’t well-versed in building and maintaining websites but wants to maintain the ability to learn and expand with their site.

Best web hosting 2022 for experienced users:

For more experienced users or those who know their needs are going to go beyond something basic in the near future, InterServer offers a wide range of options that will allow your website to grow without having to worry about moving to another company as your needs expand.

Best web hosting 2022 for experimenting with your site:

HostPapa, Rebel, and Name all might be better suited for customers looking to experiment with web hosting options without necessarily wanting to dive in too deep just yet.

Whatever your particular web hosting needs are, there’s an option here for you that should do the trick. Better yet, all shared hosting options offer a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can feel at ease giving these companies a test run.