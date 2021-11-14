‘How the hell you get a slice of grits’: TikToker shows congealed grits she received from Cracker Barrel

In a TikTok posted on Oct. 17, TikToker Rowan (@rowarb) pours grits she ordered from Cracker Barrel into a bowl. The grits are congealed and cut into slices. Grits, a popular southern dish, is a type of porridge made from cornmeal.

“Cracker Barrel wtf is this,” Rowan wrote in the caption of the video. The TikTok received 6.4 million views.

In a follow-up video, Rowan said that she ordered the grits via DoorDash and clarified what grits are supposed to look like to commenters that were wondering.

“They’re supposed to be like kinda oatmeal,” she said. “Like a hot cereal.” She called the grits she received “a fucking abomination.”

Some commenters on Rowan’s original video were just as bewildered as she was.

“How the hell you get a slice of grits,” commented @carcinogeneticist09.

Others gave @rowarb tips on how to enjoy her Cracker Barrel grits.

“After grits sits for a long time it all sticks together,” wrote @tuhshanna, who identified themselves as a former Cracker Barrel employee. “Just chop it.”

“Pop those in a pan with some oil and they make a little grit pancake!” commented @eclectic_em.

Even the brand Tasty commented, saying “yum.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rowan and Cracker Barrel.

