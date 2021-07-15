‘I feel lost’: Chrissy Teigen posts about being part of the ‘cancel club’—and people aren’t impressed

Chrissy Teigen took to instagram with a lengthy post about how hard it is to be canceled, just weeks after her past bullying of a then 16-year-old child bride came to light.

The revelations came about when Courtney Stodden, who was married to Doug Hutchison when he was 50 and they were just 16, gave an interview with the Daily Beast. Stodden revealed that in addition to regularly tweeting things like “My Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. mmmmmm baby,” Teigen would also allegedly DM the teenager, telling them to kill themselves and other hateful things.

is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

Chrissy responded to the article with a four-part Twitter apology, describing her past self as “an insecure, attention seeking troll,” and stating that she was “ashamed and embarrassed at my behavior”. However, for many, even former fans of Teigan, this apology wasn’t enough to redeem her—placing her, as Teigan called it, firmly inside a “cancel club”.

Chrissy Teigen has over 13 million followers on twitter and she’s penning letters about how sad she is to be canceled. The madness has to stop. — Olayemi Olurin (@msolurin) July 14, 2021

Chrissy Teigen needs to worry less about the cancel club and more about the therapy club — Anthony (@ghosthealerr) July 15, 2021

it’s like every 2-3 business weeks i see Chrissy Teigen doing some more bobblehead ass shit. how is she not tired pic.twitter.com/XU2pyCT9Q6 — 💕✨Kierra✨💕 (@shutupkierra) July 15, 2021

In Teigen’s Instagram post, she also said: “Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer.” The response to those comments was overwhelming negative.

The world to Chrissy Teigen rn (rightfully so): pic.twitter.com/ETJwvk92ab — Emmy Jarvis⁷ (British) | PRIDE MONTH (@EmmyJarvis3) July 15, 2021

i'm in chrissy teigen house unplugging the router — brandy 🧑🏾‍💻 (@punishedsk8er) July 15, 2021

To some, it was ridiculous that Twitter unpopularity was enough to seemingly wreck her mental health, especially given everything else she has (money, fame, family).

Chrissy Teigen really looked at John Legend saying he’d give all of him to her and she deadass said, that’s not enough..I need all of Twitter #UngratefulAssBigMouth pic.twitter.com/juRgtyZbX9 — Petty LaBelle (@sillyoletweet) July 15, 2021

How can Christy Teigen be that desperate for social media attention to the point of depression.

Give me Chrissy Teigen's money. Y'all would NEVER see me again. pic.twitter.com/giQcGKgX2e — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) July 15, 2021

chrissy teigen ignoring all the stuff she could accomplish irl just to be hopelessly addicted to twitter is maybe the first truly relatable thing she's done — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) July 15, 2021

Chrissy Teigen is insanely rich with small children and she can't figure out ways to occupy herself that aren't twitter… — 𝕬𝖕𝖍𝖎𝖉-𝕾𝖊𝖝𝖚𝖆𝖑 (@upthetwerx) July 15, 2021

With the fact that she just had a very Instagrammable vacation to Italy before making the post about “needing to get off her couch” coming up a lot.

The ONLY reason Chrissy Teigen is depressed she’s in a “Cancel club” is because she’s not making money. Girl, bye. She’s acting depressed with a pic of herself on a couch as if she just wasn’t in Italy last week. 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/4TXtiIqEL2 — AC (@ac100444) July 15, 2021

Very depressed Chrissy Teigen wants to let us all know how depressed she is b/c she’s a hateful twat & now she can’t have fun being a twat on social media anymore. She also said she needs time off her couch even though she was just in Italy with family and friends for 2 weeks. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/q2y6xRBC9T — Erin Moon Honey Davies (@erinheartscoco) July 15, 2021

Chrissy Teigen, just back from Italy, sitting on a $30,000 vintage Mario Bellini camaleonda sofa reminding 34.9M followers that she’s the true victim in all of this. pic.twitter.com/lPswmsu7ZI — The House of Burgesses (@cburgman) July 15, 2021

Others found her centring of her own feelings rather than the people she’d harmed distasteful.

Chrissy Teigen is not a victim. The people on twitter she randomly, inexplicably, maliciously bullied were the victims. — Karen Smith (@karen1smith1) July 15, 2021

Seeing Chrissy Teigen get bullied after she bullied people on here for years>>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/RYPLhmx9Ky — Crystal Alejandro (@Crystalejandro) July 15, 2021

I don’t even care anymore! Fuck, Chrissy Teigen! She really said going outside sucks after just living it up in Italy?! You bullied a child! Even told her to just kill herself! Just stay off social media w your poor me pity party and focus on your family. pic.twitter.com/VV7yPLCfxr — Kimberly (@ItsKimme81) July 15, 2021

Though her treatment of Stodden was the final straw leading up to her “cancellation,” it formed part of a larger pattern of Teigan saying unpleasant and outright cruel things in the name of realness and humour—including snide comments on Lindsay Lohan’s mental health struggles and calling then 7-year-old actress Quvenzhané Wallis “cocky”. That her focus seems to have shifted back to how sad the consequences of getting caught have made her feel sits wrong with a lot of Twitter users.

At this point there is nothing redeeming about Chrissy Teigen.

If an adult would’ve said something about her child it would’ve been never ending. Quvenzhané Wallis is still owed an apology and a PUBLIC one at that. — Come play on my team💕 (@Daddi_Bri) July 13, 2021

It’s been two whole months (maybe) Chrissy Teigen just wants to remind everyone she’s the real victim. Let’s all hope John finds a hobby for her soon 🤞🏾 — RoseT ✊🏾 (@karmamar55) July 15, 2021

Re: Chrissy Teigen. If you cyberbullied people on social media, maybe it’s better for other people’s mental health for you to stay of Twitter. — Julia Métraux (@metraux_julia) July 15, 2021

Overall, it looks like it’s going to take more than a carefully posed “relatable” post about how bad being canceled feels to lift her out of the “cancel club” any time soon.

After much thought I’ve decided I will forgive Chrissy Teigen if she gives me lots of money — One-lunged warrior (@shillenmeyer1) July 15, 2021

Chrissy Teigen's exile from social media is like Napoleon's exile in Elba, but funny — Jim Gabriel (@flipyourface) July 15, 2021

