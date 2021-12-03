‘Shhh don’t tell anyone’: TikToker claims to have ‘cheat code’ after paying nearly $0 on gas in viral video

A viral video features a TikToker claiming they’ve found a ‘cheat code’ that allows them to pay next to nothing at a gas pump.

@blondiebutgoodie filmed and posted the conspicuous video. The caption reads, “I have a cheat code for the pump.” The video footage shows an extremely slow-running gas pump, though there is no legitimate explanation as to why it’s running the way it is.

“What the heck is this?” she says. “Seven cents, 8 cents for four gallons. Shhhh, don’t tell anybody.”

Many commenters are wondering where she is located and asking about the “cheat code.”

“Shhh don’t tell anyone,” mimicked one commenter. “Tells the whole internet.”

Another wrote: “Babe, don’t put that pump back yet; I’m on my way!”

A third wrote, “Listen, the ENTIRE US in on our way; we will Venmo you!”

In a follow-up video, the TikToker finishes pumping gas and was apparently charged 33 cents for just over 17 gallons.

Another follow-up video has a comment that makes it all make sense:

“I guarantee there is a rewards program that gave her so much off per gallon, and she saved it up and used all of it. I do the same thing!” one viewer suggested in the comments section of another one of the TikToker’s follow-ups.

@blondiebutgoodie, in a third video, admitted that the low cost of her gas was indeed the product of a “Perks Card” from Shop’n Save grocery stores in Pennsylvania that produces savings at Sunoco gas pumps. She thought it would be free, but she spent 33 cents for a gas haul that would have usually cost roughly $62 based on the average cost per gallon in Pennsylvania.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @blondiebutgoodie for comment.

Today’s Top Stories