Cara Delevingne’s appearance at the BBMAs is the subject of horror memes

Plenty of celebrities made a big splash at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, but it was Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion whose appearances went viral and sparked a wave of memes.

As Megan Thee Stallion posed on the red carpet, Delevingne emerged to lift the train on her outfit so that it dropped in a dramatic fashion. When photographers urged Delevingne to do it again, she obliged.

Megan Thee Stallion and Cara Delevingne at the 2022 #BBMAs. pic.twitter.com/W4rYqXkdSz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 16, 2022

They also sat next to each other during the ceremony with the BBMAs capturing much of the action, whether it was an interaction between Delivingne, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat during a break in the show or Delivingne getting down on the ground to capture a photograph from a different angle.

The setup: The shot: pic.twitter.com/6fh13zqPuM — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 16, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion and Delevingne previously went viral at a Met Gala afterparty, and videos that emerged led to some calling Delivingne out for appearing to invade Megan Thee Stallion’s personal space. While that sentiment was still there, the observations took a more humorous tone this time around.

cara delevingne bothering megan thee stallion is so funny to me 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hAabChzuy7 — lia 🚀 (@beeefyfridgerss) May 16, 2022

your chances of being watched by cara delevingne are slim but never zero pic.twitter.com/rZzs7JQXr6 — َdance fever grammy campaign (@ungodlywests) May 16, 2022

Some people began to use clips from various movies and shows in order to suggest an element of horror in Delevingne’s appearances.

Cara Delevingne coming through the mirror when Megan Thee Stallion tries to hide from her in the bathroom:

pic.twitter.com/8Tv2js2odm — Steven Turner (@StevenTphoto92) May 16, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion trying to hide from Cara Delevingne:pic.twitter.com/Y5cHRTyd6i — 🦋 (@pedroiriarte_) May 16, 2022

JUMPSCARE when Cara Delevingne just suddenly popped out of the back https://t.co/wM11RUSTXW — Ali (@wrathfromabove_) May 16, 2022

Even clips that had nothing to do with horror movies but still showed characters in states of panic were popular.

megan trying to hide from cara delevingne pic.twitter.com/viNtDHxEeN — bella 💗 is a mike (@miserybella) May 16, 2022

cara delevingne fighting everyone at the grammys for the seat next to megan pic.twitter.com/JNKXJUP7Rv — í (@isaim3dina) May 16, 2022

nobody:

megan thee stallion: *looks under her bed*

cara delevingne: pic.twitter.com/L5a75DmNP0 — riaa 🫀 (@silkhazed) May 16, 2022

why in every piece of media i see of megan at this awards i see cara delevingne 5 inches away from her pic.twitter.com/moijNxlx6W — HEEDlE (@heyheedie) May 16, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion, who was at the BBMAs as a nominee and performed “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie” during the show itself, won the award for top rap female artist.