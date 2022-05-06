Cara Delevingne called out for seemingly invading Megan Thee Stallion’s personal space after dancing video at Met Gala afterparty goes viral

Days after the Met Gala, we’re still getting snippets from both the event itself and the many, many afterparties—including footage of Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion dancing at one such afterparty that sparked plenty of conversation.

In one of the brief clips circulating online, the two dance together at a Met Gala afterparty. At one point, Delevingne tries to say something over the music to Megan Thee Stallion.

But in the other, Delevingne leans forward as Megan Thee Stallion appears to steady her and set her back.

Cara Delevingne dancing with Megan Thee Stallion at Cardi B’s #MetGala after-party. pic.twitter.com/OY7fwcLzTa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 4, 2022

It’s the latter clip, which is only a few seconds long, that’s capturing people’s attention. When the video was shared on Deuxmoi’s Instagram Stories and subsequently reposted on the gossip account’s subreddit; the latter framed the interaction as an attempted kiss.

“She shut that down real quick,” one person said of the second interaction.

But some people also called out Delevingne for invading Megan Thee Stallion’s personal space and praised her for how she handled it.

The way Megan say "get out my face" without words so politely 😭😭 https://t.co/9XRrzAPXyW — YellowIsBored (@WendyWheeliams) May 4, 2022

Cara don’t know what’s going on lol she just happy to be there 😂😅 pic.twitter.com/ayT0pjBFSn — 🫠Jhene Aiko Loves Me (@phat_sexi) May 4, 2022

oh if i was megan i’d be AFRAID! pic.twitter.com/kxfBjDOGQP — ceo of kory (@korysverse) May 3, 2022

Neither of them has touched on the videos circulating online after they went viral. Megan Thee Stallion is well in the midst of promoting her latest single “Plan B” while Delevingne’s most recent post features her main Met Gala event.