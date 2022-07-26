5 of the best gaming headsets for streamers

Passionfruit may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.

Browsing through the best gaming headsets for streamers can be a challenging endeavor. With so many different brands and models to choose from, and a variety of features, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you.

We’ve combed the internet to see what people are saying about various current models at different price points, all of which offer a decent base level of audio input and output quality, versatility, and comfort, and weighed which one might be best for your specific needs.

Best Versatile Gaming Headset for Streamers

EPOS H3PRO Hybrid/Amazon Amazon

If you don’t have any specific needs you’re trying to hit, the EPOS H3PRO Hybrid is a solid choice all around. It can connect to pretty much anything and has the option of both wired and wireless. Its controls are simple but cover exactly what you need for basic gaming. If you want to go more in-depth with your settings, there’s an app that will help you set that up. The battery lasts somewhere between 18 and 38 hours, depending on usage, which should cover most gaming needs.

Price: $172.99+

Best Dedicated Gaming Headset for Streamers

Astro Gaming A50 Wireless Headset/Amazon Amazon

The Astro Gaming A50 Wireless Headset + Base Station is an excellent choice for a dedicated headset just for gaming and streaming. The timeless design means it won’t start feeling outdated in a year, and the 15+ hour battery should be plenty for most streamers. A plethora of on-ear controls allow for versatility, although they can take some time to get used to, and a feature that detects whether the headset is lying horizontally so as to activate standby mode and conserve battery. One thing to note here is that there are different versions for Xbox and PlayStation, although both work with PC and Mac.

Price: $299.99+

Best Marathon Session Gaming Headset for Streamers

HyperX Cloud Alpha/Amazon Amazon

If you like to cram as much gaming into your waking hours as possible, the 300-hour battery life boasted by the HyperX Cloud Alpha will serve you well. On top of that, this headset has impressive sound and mic quality, is widely compatible with a variety of devices, and has an app that allows further control over the sound itself, including the ability to create custom EQ profiles. There’s also a wired version if that’s what you prefer.

Price: $199.99+

Best PC Gaming Headset for Streamers

Logitech G Pro X/Amazon Amazon

The Logitech G Pro X is compatible with a variety of consoles, but where it really shines is working with a PC. With 7.1 virtual surround sound, if audio quality is important to you, this is the headset where you’ll find it. But keep in mind that’s only with PC gaming, thanks to the Logitech G Hub software that provides a wide range of customization options to balance your sound just right. The low price tag due to it being a wired headset doesn’t hurt either (although if you’re into League of Legends, for a little bit more money, you can get this awesome design instead).

Price: $99.99+

Most Comfortable Gaming Headset for Streamers

SteelSeries Arctis Pro/Amazon Amazon

It can be difficult to find a headset that doesn’t end up hurting your ears after hours of gameplay, but the SteelSeries Arctis Pro promises long-lasting comfort, even among gamers with glasses. The retractable mic is a nice feature if you want to use these for something other than gaming, and the design is simple and sleek. The version linked below also comes with a GameDAC that offers high-quality audio and switching up settings on the go, although iterations without that are also available if you’re looking to stay at a lower price point.

Price: $223.99+

Whether you’re into wired or wireless, prioritize sound or comfort, or are more interested in how your cool new headset looks on camera for your streaming audience, one or more of these should do the trick, and provide long-lasting quality for your gaming and streaming needs.