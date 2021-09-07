A poetry magazine parted with an editor after she tweeted that the ‘general population has no interest in what we do’

Despite the best efforts of well-intentioned high school guidance counselors, sometimes our chosen professions can backfire on us. Such was the case of Danielle Rose, a jaded poetry editor for a lit magazine who was unceremoniously fired from her job after tweeting some apparent harsh realities about her industry.

“I wish poets understood that the general population has no interest in what we do, so when we speak we are speaking only to each other,” Rose tweeted on Friday, September 3. “The delusion that poetry is something powerful is a straight line to all kinds of toxic positivities that are really just us lying to ourselves.”

As Rose’s tweet began to be picked up and debated among online literary and poetry circles, her mentions became inundated with discourse. So much so, that Rose made sure to clarify that this was not, in fact, a wildly hot take, but basically her “whole brand.”

If you are new here, my deep cynicism about poetry is basically my whole brand 🤷‍♀️ — Danielle Rose (@danirosepoet) September 3, 2021

Be that as it may, Barren Magazine, which had employed Rose, took swift and severe action. The following day a statement was issued from the editor-in-chief explaining that they had decided to part ways with Rose over her tweets and that they were “grateful for her contributions” to the magazine.

Dear Readers,



Please read the following statement from our Executive Team. We have closely followed the conversations in the Twitter #poetrycommunity & would like to make our stance very clear.



(Click to open)💜to all. pic.twitter.com/LavO9WU3N7 — Barren Magazine (@BarrenMagazine) September 4, 2021

Be that as it may, Rose never directly criticized her former employer. And furthermore, there’s a reason why people state that “opinions are my own” in social media bios. Though, as some pointed out, Rose seemed to be dismissive of the role of poetry in the BIPOC experience. But no one was asking for her to be fired.

News of Rose being relieved from her role as poetry editor quickly eclipsed her original debate, as hundreds of people piled on to call out the magazine.

Danielle Rose lost her job as Poetry Editor over this tweet. Complete BS. Totally outrageous. pic.twitter.com/GlncJ9Jtqy — Forrest Cardamenis (@FCardamenis) September 5, 2021

A woman said "poetry is an insular world and its very toxic when as poets we think we're some profound society-movers of the 21st century"



She gets fired from @BarrenMagazine, and then a deluge of HR/editor types come out, quickly apologize and then celebrate their apology pic.twitter.com/5keGdfbFBV — Sabow 🇵🇸 – Free Palestine and Britney 🌹 (@sabowsky) September 5, 2021

This is an overreaction. I didn't agree with Danielle Rose's tweet, but debate/discussion is part of the poetry community & this action from Barren is wrong. https://t.co/5mxZA8RZp0 — Emma_Lee1 (@Emma_Lee1) September 5, 2021

in terms of formal poetry at least, this lady is just correct. as of 2018 just 12 percent of Americans had read a poem in the last year https://t.co/Sg7wjdPlF9https://t.co/4AH5lx22vq — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) September 5, 2021

Even after getting ousted from the magazine, Rose continued to defend her opinion—suggesting, as others had pointed out, that they essentially had proven her correct.

Say what you will about me, but the fact remains that my power in the world of lit is exponentially larger than it was Friday morning. I have nothing but gratitude for everyone involved. — Danielle Rose (@danirosepoet) September 5, 2021

Imagine a poem doing this. pic.twitter.com/1fwufMauPh — Danielle Rose (@danirosepoet) September 5, 2021

I want to be very explicit that I didn't get 'cancelled'. Everyone made a series of decisions and those decisions have consequences. That's it. It is merely consequential. — Danielle Rose (@danirosepoet) September 6, 2021

Dragging poetry & poets has ALWAYS been my thing. Anyone surprised by this has never really engaged with what I do.



"Poetry is not light"

"Elizabeth Bishop was too busy writing letters to write poems"

etc. etc. etc. forever. — Danielle Rose (@danirosepoet) September 6, 2021

When asked to elaborate on that last point, Rose spoke to personal experiences in the poetry industry that have shaped her way of thinking in a multi-tweet thread.

my undergrad program's head. Literally, the dreams and hopes I had held since I was 14 years old were pretty callously crushed. The hard work I did for two years with the former head of the program … — Danielle Rose (@danirosepoet) September 6, 2021

It led me directly to quitting writing. Not in a single blow-up, but quietly by that it just lost meaning, to me. I never, ever have gotten that 'inherent meaning' back. It is a reality for me that forced me to confront a lot more than my relationship to poetry. — Danielle Rose (@danirosepoet) September 6, 2021

But how this bumps into my approach is that I had to empty poetry of that inherent meaning to stop it from hurting me constantly. It made me understand that I am in semi-control of the things I pour divinity into. — Danielle Rose (@danirosepoet) September 6, 2021

But ultimately, this isn't a negative nor is it a cynical position despite cynicism being a motivator. I believe the 'power' (if we have to use that word) is a human thing imbued by the humans touching it. — Danielle Rose (@danirosepoet) September 6, 2021

And ultimately, if there is no overarching, inherent 'power' in poetry except what we, as humans, put into it then we're left in a place where we decidedly have the ability to make meaningful art in whatever way we want. — Danielle Rose (@danirosepoet) September 6, 2021

Agree to agree or agree to disagree, you can’t deny that this is the most many people have thought about poetry in quite some time. So maybe she gets points for starting a conversation, even if it ultimately led to what evidently seems like a much-needed career change.

